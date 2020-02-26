Zoe Schultz had to dig down deep to keep her emotions in check in the madhouse that is the Iowa Class 3A state bowling tournament.
The sophomore shot a 185-243—428 on Wednesday to finish sixth individually and lead Dubuque Hempstead to a seventh-place team finish at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. Teammate Gwen Dunlap, a senior, tied for 10th with a 196-211—407, and Dubuque Senior junior Emma Clancy finished just three pins behind in 12th. The top 10 individual bowlers medal.
Hempstead finished sixth in the boys team race behind senior Christian Bies, who took ninth with a 219-235—454, and classmate Devin Eudaley, who took 11th with a 222-227—449.
“I’m not a huge fan of big crowds, so that made it 100 times more nerve-wracking for me,” said Schultz, who won a state qualifying meet last week at Creslanes. “But it also makes it that much more rewarding to finish as high as I did. The key was keeping my composure. If I threw a bad ball, I just had to let it go and not worry about it. You can’t let one frame wreck your game entirely.”
Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s Anna Warkel won the individual title with a 513. Dunlap tied Davenport Central’s Carlie Allen for the final spot on the awards stand.
“Today was super emotional, knowing I’m a senior and this was going to be my last shot with the team,” Dunlap said. “I’d never made it to state before, and it meant so much to go as a team, especially with the guys making it, too.
“It’s such a crazy environment. I didn’t expect that. I just tried to relax and do what I know I can do.”
Junior Beth Johll shot a 393 for 14th place, freshman Libby Leach tallied a 365 for 27th place, and sophomore Erin Langel took 32nd with a 353 to put the Mustangs in third place after individuals. Senior Jenna Wagner’s 305 did not factor in the team scoring.
Hempstead shot Baker games of 167, 122, 166, 180 and 180 to post a 2,761 team count. Ottumwa scored a 3,014 to beat Jefferson by 108 pins in the eight-team tournament.
“Going into Bakers, it was pretty much anybody’s game,” Hempstead coach Theresa Cheever said. “Nobody was really running away with it. That made the whole day so much fun. I’m just so proud of all of them. They did an awesome job.”
The Hempstead boys shot their average and put Bies and Eudaley in the top 11 to sit in third place after individuals with a 2,142. They followed with Baker games of 190, 162, 187, 173 and 209 to total 3,063. Waterloo West rallied for a 3,265 to overtake runner-up Marshalltown.
“We just tried to take it frame-by-frame, and we actually bowled really well in individuals,” Bies said. “We could have done a little better in Bakers, but we missed a few too many spares.
“We still had a great year. At the beginning of the year, I didn’t know what to think. But we worked together really well and made it here.”
The Mustangs also got an 18th-place performance from senior Trevor Taylor (428), a 22nd from sophomore Ian Ninneman (420) and a 30th from junior Trent Kutsch (391), while junior Colton Kinsella’s 358 did not factor in the scoring. Senior Calvin Johnson, who finished second at the state qualifier, missed the meet due to illness.
“We had a good day. We just didn’t have a great day,” Hempstead coach Roger Poling said. “We had a great two-game set in individuals but just couldn’t make the adjustments in Bakers.
“I can’t complain. We still shot over 3,000 while being a man down. The scores across the board were just really, really high.”