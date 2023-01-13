Dubuque Senior’s Hannah Reel (top) works for a pin during Monday’s Dubuque Senior Women’s Invitational. Reel was one of six Rams to win by fall as Senior beat Dubuque Wahlert, 60-24, on Thursday at Nora Gymnasium.
Dubuque Senior girls pinned the Golden Eagles six times on their way to a 60-24 victory over Dubuque Wahlert. While the girls were on the red mat, the Senior boys were working toward a 39-33 victory over the Golden Eagles on the blue mat in dueling duals inside of Nora Gymnasium.
Hannah Reel started off the night the same way the boys did, with a pin.
“I knew this was going to be my last match in my own school and my own house and I wanted to give it my all and go for it.,” Reel said.
Reel put Ava McDermott’s back to the mat in 4 minutes and 41 seconds at 115 pounds.
“Her getting that last win here at Nora really set the tone for the rest of us,” Rams coach Keith Kohl said.
Senior’s Zyla Wright won by fall over Naomi Duehr in 5:09 at 125; Hailey Bowman (140) pinned Taylor Borgerding in 0:54; Jolee Strohmeyer (145) pinned Ruby Duehr in 1:47; Anaya Ross (170) pinned Emily Bahl in 3:04; and Carly Hefel (105) won by fall over Amia Yaklich in 0:34. Lydia Virtue (135), Abigail Gauf (190), Averie Bartolotta (235), Emma Klein (100) and Kennedy Stolk (110) won by forfeit.
Wahlert’s Abigail McDermott (120) pinned Lily Hayes in 1:37; Bailey Welu (130) won by fall over Grace Merfeld in 2:23; and Meghan McDonald (105) won by fall over Karise Benson in 1:59. The Eagles Lydia Virtue won by forfeit at 135.
Mason Besler started the Senior boys’ night off right, winning by fall over Sam Kennedy in 3:30 at 120.
Wahlert’s Jerren Gille (126) pinned Aiden Henning in 3:31 before Senior’s Tyler Smith won a 12-4 major decision over Lincoln Oberfoell at 132.
“He’s a great wrestler and we finally got that translated to the mat,” Senior assistant coach Jackson Healey said. “I’m really proud of him and how he competes in fights. And he’s a great leader for our program.”
Senior’s Loren Cain (138) won a 9-3 decision over Gaige Miller and Sam Scott (145) added an 8-4 win over Connor Kluesner before Wahlert’s Brody Schmidt pinned Stephen Cook in 1:17 at 152.
Senior’s Beau Healey (160) won by technical fall over Thomas Scherr, 19-3, and heavyweight Cohen Pfohl pinned Dylan Seay in 0:24. The Rams also received forfeits from Joshua Birch (106) and Gabriel Christensen (113).
Wahlert’s Matthew Nachtman (170) won by decision over Abe Simcox, 15-12; Kenny Petraitis (182) pinned Jonquel Wright in 1:07; Andrew Slaght (195) won by fall over Calvin McAvan in 4:16; and Michael Bormann (220) pinned Richard Cribbs in :53.
