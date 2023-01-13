01092023-girlswrestling9-dk.jpg
Buy Now

Dubuque Senior’s Hannah Reel (top) works for a pin during Monday’s Dubuque Senior Women’s Invitational. Reel was one of six Rams to win by fall as Senior beat Dubuque Wahlert, 60-24, on Thursday at Nora Gymnasium.

 Dave Kettering/Telegraph Herald

Dubuque Senior girls pinned the Golden Eagles six times on their way to a 60-24 victory over Dubuque Wahlert. While the girls were on the red mat, the Senior boys were working toward a 39-33 victory over the Golden Eagles on the blue mat in dueling duals inside of Nora Gymnasium.

Hannah Reel started off the night the same way the boys did, with a pin.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.