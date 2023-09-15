The Dubuque Fighting Saints scored twice in 1:48 midway through the third period to break a tie, then tacked on two more insurance goals en route to a 7-3 preseason victory Thursday night at Cedar Rapids.

Gavin Cornforth gave Dubuque its first lead of the game at the 8:59 mark, then Erik Pahlsson doubled the lead for the Saints, who improved to 2-1 in preseason play. They will play their final exhibition game at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at home against the RoughRiders. Dubuque opens the USHL regular season next Saturday at the Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, Pa.

