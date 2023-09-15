The Dubuque Fighting Saints scored twice in 1:48 midway through the third period to break a tie, then tacked on two more insurance goals en route to a 7-3 preseason victory Thursday night at Cedar Rapids.
Gavin Cornforth gave Dubuque its first lead of the game at the 8:59 mark, then Erik Pahlsson doubled the lead for the Saints, who improved to 2-1 in preseason play. They will play their final exhibition game at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at home against the RoughRiders. Dubuque opens the USHL regular season next Saturday at the Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, Pa.
Thatcher Bernstein made 24 saves to win his preseason debut in net for the Saints.
On the go-ahead goal, Seamus Powell worked the puck to Josh Giuliani below the goal line, and Giuliani fed Cornforth in the high slot for a power play goal that eluded traffic and beat goalie Sam Scopa. Minutes later, Cornforth dumped the puck into the right corner, Chase LaPinta won a race to it and made a cross-ice pass to Pahlsson for a one-timer that beat Scopa to the glove hand.
Dubuque native Andrew King scored his second goal of the night at the 12:55 mark to make it 6-3. Guiliani and Teddy Merrill picked up assists before King, sprinting onto the ice on a line change, snapped a shot past Scopa. LaPinta scored his second goal of the night on the power play with less than a minute to play to account for the final margin.
Cedar Rapids got goals from Sebastien Brockman and Gavin Middendorf just 24 seconds apart to take a 2-0 lead at the 6:24 mark of the opening period. But King answered 44 seconds later by burying a one-timer from the left circle following a turnover for his first preseason goal.
The Saints tied the game 3:35 into the middle period on a Charlie Arend power play goal. Arend scored on the rebound of a Michael Barron re-direct shot after Colin Frank worked the puck to the low slot.
Middendorf capitalized on a Dubuque turnover at 9:13 to give Cedar Rapids the lead again. But, less than 2 minutes later, LaPinta converted a breakaway after Cornforth broke up a play at center ice to pull Dubuque even at 3-3. LaPinta snapped a shot just inside the right goal post behind Scopa for his first preseason goal.
Earlier on Thursday, the Saints traded Marcus Limpar-Lantz, a 2003-born forward from Sollentuna, Sweden, to the Sioux Falls Stampede for a conditional draft pick. Last season, Limpar-Lantz tallied 16 goals and 43 points in 65 games for the Sarnia Sting, of the Ontario Hockey League.
The move reduced the training camp roster to 30, enabled the Saints to reach the USHL limit on import players and dropped the number of overagers on the roster to just three. Dubuque plans to carry 24 players when the regular season starts next week.