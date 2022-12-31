BENTON, Wis. — It was a game worthy of a tournament championship final.
Yet just another example of Scales Mound showing its resolve.
The Illinois Class 1A No. 6-ranked Hornets trailed most of the way against Southwestern on Friday night, but Scales Mound grabbed its first lead with 3:40 remaining in regulation before seizing control in the second overtime with a 69-65 win to claim the title of the 33rd annual Mike Alexander Christmas Classic at Benton High School.
“It was just a fun game,” said Jacob Duerr, who led the Hornets with 20 points. “I know a couple kids from Southwestern, so it’s just fun to play against friends. For it to come down to the end, going head-to-head there into two overtimes, that was a great time. To trail most of that game and pull it out in the end, it was just awesome.”
Thomas Hereau scored 19 points and Charlie Wiegel added 13 points — including the game-clinching free throw with 7.9 seconds left in the second overtime — for the Hornets (13-1), who are finding ways to win close games in the waning seconds.
“When it’s close at the end of games, our defense is really amped up,” Duerr said. “The No. 1 thing we talk about in practice is that defense wins games. As long as our defense comes, we can win games.”
Anthony Martin scored a game-high 22 points for the Wildcats (5-3), while Tyler Brotzman scored 15 points and Justin Reuter netted 11. Southwestern was held to four points in the second overtime.
“We pretty much trailed the whole game, and you have to give credit to Coach (Clint) Nemitz and Southwestern,” Scales Mound coach Erik Kudronowicz said. “The game plan they had and the way they played. Martin inside was a load, and they put a lot of pressure on us.”
The Wildcats blazed out to a 7-0 lead and played in front well into the second half. Brotzman’s make from downtown gave Southwestern its biggest lead, 26-12, with 4:35 remaining in the first half. But the Hornets battled back and cut it to 34-28 at the break.
Anytime the Hornets threatened through much of the second half, Martin had the answer for Southwestern. Having trouble with the 6-foot-3 forward, Scales Mound crashed hard on him every time he touched it in the post and worked their way back.
“I love the resolve and the way our kids kept battling possession-for-possession,” Kudronowicz said. “As long as there was time on the clock, we had a chance. We got it to overtime and felt like we could win it.”
With the Wildcats reclaiming a 57-55 lead late, Hereau delivered a sweet dish to Jonah Driscoll in the post to tie the game with 55 seconds to go. After a Wildcats turnover, Wiegel had a chance to win it in regulation but came up short. The teams battled to a 4-4 stalemate in the first overtime, leaving things tied at 61.
Max Wienen’s huge baseline 3 finally put the Hornets on top for good, 64-61, with 3:30 left in the second OT. Hereau’s tough drive made it 68-63 with 1:45 left, and with a 68-65 lead, Scales Mound worked the ball around for nearly a minute as the Wildcats were forced to foul after furious attempts for a turnover. Wiegel sank one of his two free throws to seal it.
“We hit that early 3 and built on it,” Kudronowicz said. “We had to play from ahead now, and we did. The way we closed out that final minute, sharing the basketball, moving it, allowing our guards to run that clock down, it really was just a lot of great things by kids that put in a lot of time and know what to do in those situations.”
