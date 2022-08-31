Iowa quarterbacks Spencer Petras (7) and Alex Padilla warm up before the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 in Orlando, Fla. Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz named Petras the starter for Saturday’s season opener against South Dakota State.
Spencer Petras has retained his job as starting quarterback.
University of Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz announced Petras would be under center for the Hawkeyes’ third consecutive season opener when South Dakota State visits on Saturday.
Petras was competing with Alex Padilla, who will serve as the primary backup.
“Both Spencer and Alex are both quality guys, but just the time on the field, I think Spencer has out-performed Alex a little bit at this point,” Ferentz said at his weekly press conference Tuesday in Iowa City. “He’s further ahead and gives us a better chance to be successful. That’s not to diminish what Alex has done. Both have improved.
“Now the thing is can we put this whole thing together and be a little bit more productive offensively.”
Petras has thrown for 3,474 yards with 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in three seasons, two as the starter.
The 6-foot-5, 231-pound senior from San Rafael, Calif., completed 165 of 288 passes for 1,880 yards with 10 touchdowns and nine picks last year while leading the Hawkeyes to a Big Ten Conference West Division championship and an appearance in the Citrus Bowl.
Padilla, a 6-1, 200-pound junior from Greenwood Village, Colo., has appeared in 11 games over the last two seasons and has thrown for 648 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He started two games last season in place of Petras.
