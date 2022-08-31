Citrus Bowl Football

Iowa quarterbacks Spencer Petras (7) and Alex Padilla warm up before the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 in Orlando, Fla. Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz named Petras the starter for Saturday’s season opener against South Dakota State.

 Phelan M. Ebenhack/The Associated Press

Spencer Petras has retained his job as starting quarterback.

University of Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz announced Petras would be under center for the Hawkeyes’ third consecutive season opener when South Dakota State visits on Saturday.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.