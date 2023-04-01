The University of Dubuque used a combined pitching gem to win its third straight game.
Aiden Sullivan struck out five and allowed just two hits over six shutout innings to earn the win on the mound as the Spartans blanked Nebraska Wesleyan, 3-0, on Friday in Lincoln Neb.
Anthony Scanlon relieved Sullivan with three no-hit innings to earn the save. Colin Husko was 4-for-4 and Jake Cekander 3-for-4 to lead UD (13-3, 3-2 American Rivers Conference) offensively.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, UC Santa Cruz 1 — At Aurora, Ill.: Corey Mayotte had 19 kills, Dorian Fiorenza added 14, and the Duhawks beat the Banana Slugs, 25-11, 25-23, 25-27, 25-16.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Darter 1st — At Eldridge, Iowa: Ally Darter (25.73) earned gold in the 100 wheelchair on Thursday at the Lady Lancer Relays at North Scott High School to help Hempstead to a seventh place team finish with 57 points. The Mustangs’ foursome of Akeelah Anderson, Mallory Tomkins, Ayla Osterkamp and Keelee Leitzen set a new school record in the sprint medley relay in 1:50.58.
Bobcats claim 5 golds — At Cascade, Iowa: Western Dubuque won relay golds in the 4x100 (Ava Ramler, Lucy Ehlers, Claire Stuntz and Brynn Walters, 50.44); the 4x200 (Natalie Soppe, Ehlers, Ava Goins, Stuntz, 1:52.35); the shuttle hurdle (Kendall Jacobi, Taylor Witzel, Isabel Leisen and Natalie Leisen, 1:19.47); and the distance medley (Kaylee Hollenback, Katie McKenna, Mallory Tomkins and Bella Meyers, 4:40.96) at the Cascade Early Bird on Thursday at Cascade High School. Walters won individual gold in the 100 (12.81).
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Cougars win twice — At Cascade, Iowa: Cascade placed first in the 4x100 (Mason Otting, Jack Menster, Will Hosch and Quinn Casey, 44.93); and the 4x200 (Otting, Menster, Hosch and Trevor Finzel, 1:35.95) on Thursday at the Cascade Early Bird.
