The University of Dubuque used a combined pitching gem to win its third straight game.

Aiden Sullivan struck out five and allowed just two hits over six shutout innings to earn the win on the mound as the Spartans blanked Nebraska Wesleyan, 3-0, on Friday in Lincoln Neb.

