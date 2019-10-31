Lillian Schmidt has been on quite the roll during the championship portion of the Iowa girls cross country season.
The Dubuque Senior junior finished as the runner-up in the Cedar Falls qualifier last Thursday with a time of 18:53 and earned an individual title at the MVC super meet, earning her the Mississippi Division Athlete of the Year accolades on Oct. 10.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week led the No. 2-ranked Rams to victories in their last six meets, and is currently ranked fourth in Class 4A.
“Lillian has really picked up right where she left off last season,” Dubuque Senior cross country coach Louie Fischer said. “She had a great track season and an incredible summer of training. She’s been a positive force for us.”
On Sept. 26, Schmidt won the Jim Boughton Invitational with a course record time of 18:15.
“That meet was pretty memorable for me,” she said. “That was the first varsity race I’d ever won so that will always stick out to me.”
Schmidt, who is a three-time state qualifier in cross country, placed sixth individually last season.
“I think I’ve really picked things up a notch since last season,” she said. “I took 19 seconds off my personal best time, and mentally I’m just enjoying every moment.”
Schmidt, who qualified for the state track and field meet last season, said the amount of pressure she put on herself began to take its toll on her performances late in the season.
“I didn’t do as well at state track last year as I knew I could have,” she said. “I put a lot of stress on myself and that is something I have really focused on. This year, I am mentally enjoying running much more, and this season has just been a huge confidence boost for me.”
Added Fischer: “Lillian is proof that good things come from great work and great competition. She is a very detail-oriented and conscientious student and just a great kid overall.”
Schmidt will take two weeks off following the state cross country meet before she begins training for the track and field season.
Schmidt said she enjoys running so much that she can’t imagine not having it as part of her life.
“Running is something that I never regret,” she said. “It’s always a positive part of my day, and I just love that.”