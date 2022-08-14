IOWA CITY — Some coaches just can’t wait to get that head coaching job.
University of Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker just isn’t built that way.
He is set to enter his 24th season overall with the Hawkeyes and 11th running a defense that consistently ranks among the nation’s best.
“I never sit there and say, ‘Hey, I must be a head coach,”’ Parker said at the team’s annual media day Friday. “I think you have to go through the process of saying if it comes, it comes.
Yeah, maybe some day I’d like to (be a head coach). But I think the point and place where I’m at right now, I’m very happy to be working with (head coach) Kirk Ferentz. I’m sure there’s times he probably wants to get rid of me, but I really enjoy it here. It’s a great place to be and we’re not punching the clock. Like I’ve said before many times, I haven’t gone to work yet here. That’s the pleasure of coming here.”
Parker was a standout defensive back at Michigan State, earning first-team all-Big Ten honors in three consecutive seasons in the mid 1980s.
He coached the defensive backfield at Toledo for 11 seasons before joining Iowa.
He doesn’t sound ready to leave, and that kind of continuity can only help in recruiting.
Ferentz is also entering his 24th season as the Hawkeyes’ head coach.
“Coach Ferentz might be the longest tenured guy at one university, I think that’s hard to come by nowadays,” Parker said. “The kids don’t even stay in the same place. There’s not much loyalty that I see in college football as much as it is here, the loyalty that is at Iowa.
