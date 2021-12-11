Ryan Beck has been more of a set-up man for the Dubuque Fighting Saints through the first 21 games of the USHL season.
But, on Friday, the veteran forward scored a pair of goals — including a power-play marker to put his team ahead midway through the third period — to go along with two more assists in a 5-3 victory over Youngstown at Mystique Community Ice Center.
“I guess it’s my time to score now,” Beck said with an ear-to-ear smile. “This was a big win for us. I thought we played really well the majority of the game, but it was just a matter of capitalizing on our chances.
“But our special teams — both the power play and penalty kill — stepped up huge, and that turned the tides in our favor.”
Dubuque went 2-for-4 on the power play and killed all four shorthanded situations.
Beck scored a rebound goal from a sharp angle in the left corner at 10:06 of the third period to put the Saints ahead for good, 3-2. Samuel Sjolund and Stephen Halliday assisted on the power play goal that raised Beck’s goal total to seven, in addition to his 20 assists.
“I kind of knew the goalie was out of position and when I looked there was nobody there,” Beck said. “Fortunately, it went in.”
William Hallen scored the eventual game-winner 5:01 later. A Youngstown clearing attempt hit him in the chin, opening a small cut, but Hallen regrouped and wired a shot past goalie Owen Bartoszkiewicz for his second goal of the year.
“I’ve missed a few games lately, so it felt really good to score kind of an important goal and help the team win,” said Hallen, who has battled injuries and illness early in the season. “My chin doesn’t feel that bad, actually. The puck fell right in front of me, and I was able to get a good shot off.”
The Saints later stretched the lead to 5-2 on a Stephen Halliday power play goal at 16:50. He wired a shot from the right faceoff circle after Beck and Max Montes moved the puck around the perimeter for his 17th goal of the season.
Stiven Sardarian pulled Youngstown within 5-3 at the 17:49 mark, but goalie Paxton Geisel shut the door the rest of the way. He got the late start after Philip Svedeback suffered an injury in warm-ups.
“I prepare every game the same way, so it really wasn’t much different to go in like that,” said Geisel, who made 22 saves. “You just don’t see as many shots in warm-ups. The team played great in front of me, so it was a big team win.”
In what was technically a road game, the Saints took advantage of a hometown bounce in taking the early lead. Beck’s shot from the slot missed the net, but the rebound deflected off the end glass to a waiting Tristan Lemyre for a wide-open backdoor tap-in for his 11th goal of the season at 9:30 of the opening period.
The three-game series shifted from Youngstown to Mystique due to a scheduling conflict at the Covelli Centre. As a result, all six games in the six-game regular-season series will take place in Dubuque.
The Phantoms tied the game 1:19 into the second period on Evan Werner’s rebound goal.
Beck untied it 52 seconds later with his sixth goal of the year. Kenny Connors made an outlet pass to Lemyre on the right wing for an odd-man rush. Bartoszkiewicz stopped the initial shot before Beck jammed it in the net.
But Bayard Hall tied again 60 seconds later when his shot deflected off a Dubuque defender and behind Geisel.
On the play, Adam Ingram extended his point streak to 16 games.