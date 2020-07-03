Charlie Jaeger wouldn’t wish the past two weeks on even his fiercest of rivals.
Jaeger saw his senior baseball season at Dubuque Wahlert interrupted on June 20 by a positive COVID-19 test from a coach within the program. The Golden Eagles, who went 2-1 before the pause, returned from quarantine with a pair of practices on Thursday and will host unbeaten Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8-0) at 11 a.m. today at Petrakis Park.
While Wahlert’s quarantine came to an end, Western Dubuque put its season on pause Wednesday night while waiting COVID-19 test results. Even if the Bobcats must miss the recommended 10 to 14 days for quarantine, they will still return just in time for the postseason.
“The school administration definitely made the right decision, but it’s been hard the last couple of weeks and we’ve really had to be patient,” Jaeger said between practices Thursday. “We were grateful it was limited to just one person, but, at the same time, knowing all of our players were healthy, we just wanted to get out and play. About the best we could do is meet up on our own, play catch and do whatever we could to stay in baseball shape.
“It sucks enough that this happened to us, but I have some friends out at Western Dubuque, and I’d hate to see them go through what we did. I’m praying for them, and hopefully they can get back to the field as soon as possible. Even though they’re a rival, I like seeing those teams play well. I want to see all the Dubuque schools represent us well.”
Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher said the coach who tested positive on June 20 has been symptom-free for 14 days, recently re-tested and came back negative. Tuescher said there were no other positive results among the program’s players, coaches and families, all of whom tested on June 21.
That weekend was the most difficult of Tuescher’s 18 years in coaching. But it also came with a heart-warming silver lining.
“The baseball community is just unreal in this area, and the coaches association in the state of Iowa is such a unique brotherhood,” Tuescher said. “The outpouring of support through social media, texts and phone calls for not just me but for everyone involved with the program was really touching and something I really appreciated.
“I had people I haven’t talked to in a couple of years reach out and say, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ or ‘What can we do to help?’ It really makes your heart smile, especially with all the negative things going on in the world right now. It’s important to share that good news, because so many times people only want to share the bad news.”
The players also felt the love.
Social media has become an outlet for trash talk and ugly comments in recent years. But, a COVID-related shutdown could happen to any program, and even rivals recognized that when chatting with players in the Wahlert program.
“It’s really special to see the kind of support we’ve gotten,” Jaeger said. “Public schools or private schools, it really doesn’t matter. Dubuque is one big community and it’s nice that, even though we’re divided by sports and the games can get intense at times, we can come together as a community when things take a bumpy turn.”
Tuescher and the Wahlert administration didn’t have a playbook on how to handle the news on June 20. Nobody did.
But, in recent days, Tuescher has shared his experience with programs facing similar situations.
“I think we’re in a much better frame of mind now, having been through this,” Tuescher said. “I hope and pray it doesn’t happen to any other program, either now or in the fall. But, once you’ve been through it, you learn a lot. You ask yourself, ‘What do we need to have in place now that we didn’t have in place before? What did we learn?’ It’s all new to everyone, and you learn as you go. Hopefully, by sharing our experience, we can help someone else prevent it from happening to them.”
And Tuescher doesn’t want it to happen to his team a second time this summer.
“We’re going to keep our circle as tight as we possibly can, so we avoid it as much as possible,” he said. “We want to be able to have our season end on our own terms, not because we were shut down again.”
During the quarantine, Tuescher’s only interaction with the players and staff came through text messages and Zoom calls, and the baseball facilities were not made available to the players.
A handful of players competed on the local semi-pro circuit after receiving negative test results.
“We went through April and May having to be creative in terms of doing baseball-related activities at home, and guys found things that worked for them,” Tuescher said. “We told them to go outside, throw a football around or try to hit a seed to get their hand-eye coordination down.
“There are so many creative drills you can do. It’s as simple as setting up a tee, a ball and something to hit it into without breaking a window. Anything to get into baseball shape.”
Jaeger said the team maintained a sense of unity despite being apart for the past two weeks.
“This year, we have such a great team chemistry,” he said. “It’s probably the best team chemistry I’ve ever had in my three years on the varsity. To me, that’s what makes this year really special. We all enjoy being around each other. There are no cliques.
“We have three sophomores, 11 juniors and five seniors, but you can’t tell who’s in what class. Everyone gets along so well. The big thing has been keeping communication going through all this. In doing that, the team chemistry never takes a bump in the road when we come back. We wanted to start up right where we left off.”