Two of the brightest young tennis players in Dubuque put on a show to wrap up the juniors portion of the Mississippi Valley Open on Wednesday.
Dubuque Hempstead’s Jake Althaus wouldn’t be denied an MVO boys 16 singles championship after finishing runner-up last year, but he had to work every bit of the way for it against Dubuque Wahlert’s Roan Martineau.
After playing to a draw in the first two sets outdoors at Dubuque Golf & Country Club, the grueling third-set tiebreaker moved indoors after storms rolled in. Althaus rallied from a 4-7 deficit to score the final six points of the match in a 6-2, 6-7 (3), 10-7 victory.
“I thought I had him there, but he just kept fighting,” Althaus said. “It was tough, and I really had to take that one from him down the stretch.”
The match had the makings of a classic even before each player cruised to victories in the semifinals earlier in the day. Althaus beat Davenport’s Robert Matera, 6-2, 6-0, and Martineau topped Cedar Rapids’ Nicholas Burkamper, 6-1, 6-2, in the semifinals to set up the city showdown.
“I knew it was going to be a tough match,” Althaus said. “We both had pretty good years.”
Althaus played at No. 2 for the Mustangs this past spring as a sophomore, and he qualified for the state doubles tournament with Kareem Kassas. Martineau broke into the Golden Eagles’ lineup as a freshman at No. 4 and flourished, not only qualifying for the state singles tournament but placing fifth overall.
“With me playing (No.) 4 and him playing (No.) 2 last year, I was just trying to come out here and give it my best match,” Martineau said. “It was nice to take that second set, especially with how close it was.”
Althaus had Martineau on the ropes in the second set with a chance to close it out, but the Wahlert youngster rallied and won the tiebreaker to force a deciding third set just before the horn at the country club went off to indicate lightning was in the area, sending the match to the new indoor courts.
“It’s a little tougher because you can’t lob in there with the ceiling,” Martineau said. “It’s still a court and you’re trying to win, so you’re not changing anything too much.”
The tiebreaker was a doozy, going back and forth for the first eight points. Althaus went long on a soft shot to give Martineau the first point, but then he answered with a perfect drop shot to tie it. They then traded shots into the net to knot it at 2-2 before Martineau delivered a pretty backhand down the left line for a 3-2 lead. Althaus tied it and then took a 4-3 lead on a wicked ace serve, but then hit short into the net to make it 4-4.
After Althaus couldn’t handle a Martineau serve, he then committed back-to-back unforced errors that put himself in a 7-4 deficit and staring down a runner-up finish once again.
“Yes, I was definitely making too many errors,” Althaus said. “I ended up pulling it out, so it’s all good. I just had to completely focus on my shots, as the errors were really getting to me. I just had to calm down and focus on every point.”
Althaus started his run on a beautiful return off a serve, then saw Martineau go wide on his serve return to cut it to 7-6. Althaus then delivered a nifty shot down the back right corner to tie it, then retook the lead on a soft drop shot that Martineau hit into the net. Althaus scored the final two points by working the court from left to right and then executing perfectly-timed soft shots that couldn’t be reached to win the title.
“It was great. It felt really good,” Althaus said. “Coming back from last year when I got second, I was really hoping to get first in this one. He gave me a good scare there, but I was able to pull through.”
Both players proved what they’re capable of for next season, with bigger roles on the horizon. Althaus is primed to take over the No. 1 spot for the Mustangs with Kassas graduated, and Martineau is likely going to play at No. 2 as a sophomore.
“I’m definitely doing these tournaments to get better,” Martineau said. “I know I’m going to have to take a bigger role on the team. It’s nice to show that I can play with these better players in the area.”
“I’m going to be really fighting for it,” Althaus added. “I’m going to be out there every single day on the courts practicing for next season.”
• Wahlert’s Ricky Walker earned a rematch from this season with Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Declan Coe in the boys 18 singles championship match, but the result remained the same. Coe claimed the title with a 6-2, 6-3 triumph.
“Unfortunately, I lost today. But Declan is a great opponent and an even greater guy,” Walker said. “We played earlier in the season, and it was a rematch. I was hoping to have a different outcome this time, but if there’s anyone I was going to lose to, I’m glad it’s Declan. He’s a great guy.”
The recent Wahlert grad definitely saw improvement in his game from the first time they played this year in April.
“I was much stronger this time,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing for me, is to see the difference between the two matches. That means I’ve improved since we last played, and that’s all I need to know.”
Not only did Walker claim a runner-up medal, but he was also awarded with the Carter Giese Sportsmanship Award. Giese starred at Wahlert and helped the program to four straight state championships before graduating in 2009. Sadly, Giese was killed in a car accident just weeks before graduating from the University of Iowa in 2013.
“I didn’t expect it, and this means so much,” said Walker, who played his first two seasons at Wahlert before transferring to Senior. His junior season was canceled due to the coronavirus, so he never played with the Rams before his family made the decision to send him back to Wahlert for his senior season. “I came into Wahlert my freshman year hearing of the legacy of Carter Giese and all of the amazing things he accomplished and how much he meant to our coaches. To win this award is an incredible honor and I’m glad to honor his memory.”
• Hempstead’s Sydney Thoms finished runner-up in the girls 16 singles bracket, falling in the title match to 12-year-old phenom Mackenzie Sagers of Cedar Falls, Iowa, 6-0, 6-0.
Thoms played No. 3 for the Mustangs in the spring and reached the state singles tournament. With the graduation of Peyton Connolly and Megan Sleep, Thoms is using tournaments like the MVO to improve on her game in preparation for possibly taking over the No. 1 spot as a junior.
“I’m not used to playing in many tournaments,” Thoms said. “This is my first official year playing in a lot of them, so I’m kind of still new to this. It definitely gives me a lot of momentum to try and play well at No. 1 next year. I’ve never made it to the finals for many tournaments, so this definitely gives me momentum.
“I feel like I’m really improving through all of this. It’s a new experience and I’m just trying to be ready for next season.”
• Asbury’s Callan Martineau, Roan’s younger brother, won the boys 14 singles championship with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native Charles LeGrand.
• Dubuque’s Andrew Day and Cameron O’Donnell captured the boys 16 doubles title with an 8-2 victory over Bettendorf’s Akash Krishnakumar and Tejus Kanathur.
• Althaus and Wahlert’s Jack Freiburger settled for runner-up in the boys 18 doubles, falling in the final to Coe and Trenton Link, 8-4.