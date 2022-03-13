Loras College’s first-ever women’s national indoor track & field championship came down to four athletes who have delivered many times before.
They delivered again.
The Duhawks team of Stevie Lambe, Elayna Bahl, Marion Edwards and Alyssa Pfadenhauer sealed the championship with a title in the 4x400 relay in 3:46.45, holding off UW-La Crosse both in the relay and in the team standings to claim the program’s first women’s indoor national crown at the NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday in Winston-Salem, N.C.
“It means everything,” said Bahl, a former Western Dubuque prep. “We’ve just added more people and we’ve just continued to work harder and get better. I love to see everyone’s progress on this team, and I love every single person on this team.”
The 4x400 team, which also locked up the program’s first-ever American Rivers Conference indoor title last month, wasn’t going to let this opportunity slip away either.
“I have so much confidence in Marion, Elayna and Alyssa,” said Lambe, a former Dubuque Senior standout. “My main goal was to just get them the baton in a good position. The girls I ran with ran really well, too, so I just hoped that they would just pull me with them. They did. Then Elayna just took the baton and she was gone with it.”
The Duhawks closed with 59 team points, wrapping up the win in the final event over UW-La Crosse’s 44 points, as the Eagles took fourth in the 4x4. The Duhawks can now display an indoor national championship trophy next to the back-to-back outdoor national championship trophies earned in 2019 and 2021 (there wasn’t a championship meet in 2020).
“To know that everything fell how we wanted it to, I don’t think words can describe what this championship means to all of us,” Bahl said. “It’s been awesome.”
After this weekend, the Duhawks are more than primed to go for the outdoor three-peat in a couple months.
“Every team trophy has just gotten more fun and more fun,” Lambe said. “It’s like each time we win a trophy, more people are able to contribute. So that’s probably my favorite part of the trophies that we keep winning.”
The University of Dubuque women tied for 15th with 13 points, while UW-Platteville tied for 27th with eight points.
On the men’s side, Loras placed fourth with 30 points. Dubuque was 26th with eight points and UW-Platteville tied for 56th with two points.
Ryan Rogers, a Dubuque Wahlert grad, won a national title in the men’s pentathlon for the Duhawks, closing with 5,484 points — a national indoor meet record. It’s the second-best national performance in the event in Division III history.
“It seriously came full circle,” said Rogers, in his fifth and final year with the Duhawks. “I had high expectations in 2020 and everything got canceled. It was a big shock. Coming back to the same facility and being able to do what I came to do, unfinished (business), and being able to do it successfully is an amazing feeling. It doesn’t even feel real.”
Rogers won the 60-meter hurdles (8.21 seconds) and pole vault (4.90 meters), while placing third in the high jump (1.97m) and shot put (12.58m), fourth in the 60-meter dash (7.21), sixth in the long jump (6.51m) and ninth in the 1,000 (2:51.75).
“I came into Day 2 feeling pretty good,” Rogers said. “I knew that two of my events, hurdles and pole vault, were two of my stronger events. I knew things would fall into place.”
Kassie Parker won her second national title of the weekend for the Duhawks, taking gold in the 3,000 meters with a time of 9:43.81. Parker won the 5,000 on Friday and became just the third woman in Division III history to sweep the events at the championships.
Pfadenhauer brought home another national title for the Duhawks, claiming gold in the women’s 400-meter dash in 55.52 seconds. Wartburg’s Jackie Ganshirt, a Dubuque Wahlert grad, took fourth in 57.10.
Edwards finished seventh for Loras in the women’s 60-meter dash in 7.69 seconds. Athletes who finished in the top eight in each event earned all-American recognition.
Loras’ Grace Alley took home third in the women’s triple jump at 12.03 meters. Alley also finished sixth in the women’s pentathlon with 3,520 points.
The Duhawks’ Ryan Harvey placed fourth in the men’s mile run with a time of 4:07.24, while Mike Jasa earned a fourth in the men’s 800 in 1:52.78.
In the men’s 4x400, Loras (Josh Smith, Ted Kruse, Carter Oberfoell, Jasa) placed fifth in 3:17.77, and UD (Jeremiah Steed, Kobe Howell, Nehemiah Griffin, JoJo Frost) took seventh in 3:20.18.
Dubuque’s Frost earned a third-place finish in the men’s 400-meter dash in 48.86 seconds.
UW-Platteville’s Cade VanHout took home seventh in the men’s 60-meter dash in 6.91 seconds.
Two area athletes from Southwest Wisconsin battled for the women’s shot put championship. Platteville High School grad Skye Digman, representing UW-La Crosse, captured the title with a throw of 15.31 meters, a school record. UW-Platteville’s Brianna Leahy, a Shullsburg High alum and former TH Player of the Year in girls basketball, claimed runner-up for the Pioneers with 14.91 meters.
UW-La Crosse’s Emma Lawrence, another former area athlete from Benton (Wis.) High and TH Player of the Year in girls basketball, earned a fourth-place finish in the women’s 60-meter hurdles in 8.71 seconds.
Wartburg’s Breya Christopher, a former standout at River Ridge (Ill.) High, finished runner-up in the women’s high jump at 1.73 meters.