The long snapper on a football team isn’t the most glorious or decorated position. But Drew Rakers made it his own.
As the NFL Draft comes to a conclusion on Saturday night, the two-year captain at UW-Platteville is hoping to get his shot as an undrafted free agent. Rakers received national invites to work out in front of NFL scouts this spring and has been in talks with a handful of teams ahead of the draft this weekend.
“Definitely not the most popular position in the world, that’s for sure,” said Rakers, a 6-foot-2, 240-pound native of Elm Grove, Wis. “I played O-line primarily in high school and I’ve been a (Baltimore) Ravens fan since birth, basically. Their long snapper (Matt Katula) is from my area near Milwaukee and I thought maybe I should take that up because it worked out for him. I started around sixth grade and I didn’t want to go D-I because I wanted my summers to enjoy and get internships, so I went to UW-Platteville for four years. It was great.”
Rakers didn’t see any action as a freshman with the Pioneers, and played in only three games as a sophomore. Despite his lack of playing time, Rakers displayed the commitment and work ethic that didn’t go unnoticed by players or coaches in the Platteville locker room.
“You don’t realize the long snapper until you have a really bad one, then they get recognized,” UW-Platteville coach Mike Emendorfer said. “He had timing and accuracy through four years, and through those years he had two bad snaps. And by bad I don’t mean over the punter’s head, just making the punter move. He had more than 200 great ones.
“He was a captain for two years as a long snapper voted by the players, and that’s the first time in my career that a long snapper was a captain. You just don’t see a long snapper voted captain. That speaks to what type of player and person Drew is. Most players don’t even know who the long snapper is.”
Rakers was voted a captain by his teammates ahead of his junior year. He started all 10 games for the Pioneers over the next two seasons and earned second team all-WIAC honors on special teams to close his career.
“I think it was a really rewarding experience,” Rakers said. “That’s my most proud accomplishment as far as my football career goes, being a two-year captain. Early on as a junior, it was tough. Long snappers don’t have a huge impact on the field and you have to adapt by leading by example. It was a rewarding experience and I learned a ton. It kind of caught me off guard because it’s player voted. I’m happy we had a good season my senior year, and leading 105 guys is not something everyone does in their lives.
“As a long snapper, most just sort of do their job and then hang out in the corner. I thought I could have an impact on this team and that makes it so rewarding.”
Over the past two seasons, every punt, field goal or PAT snap of the Pioneers came off the hands of Rakers. While on the surface it’s a seemingly easy job, staying out of your own head is one of the hardest parts of that particular line of work.
“I always say it’s like 90% mental,” Rakers said. “It’s easy to get in your head if you have one that’s a little high or a little low, and you have to have your head on straight. You have like 10 minutes between snaps and it’s a mental game. You have to be a technician, also, because it’s not the hardest thing in the world but to be good is difficult. It’s repetition, repetition, repetition. It’s attention to detail and having good sports amnesia. You have to be able to bounce back quick and do your job.”
As a prep at Brookfield East High School, Rakers attended the national scholarship camp, Kohl’s Camp, out of Whitewater. At one point, he was ranked 12th in the national at his position and it was the first time Rakers believed the game was something he could truly pursue as a profession.
“That’s when I thought, OK, I could make a run at really doing this,” he said. “I didn’t start as a freshman but had a good, clean season as a sophomore. I decided I’d keep pursuing this and see where it takes me. I had workouts with the Vikings and Bears as a junior and I knew then I had to lock in and make this happen.”
Following his first taste of rubbing shoulders with NFL scouts, Rakers delivered a strong senior season with the Pioneers before getting himself in front of more scouts. In January, he traveled to the College Gridiron Showcase in Dallas and the Husted College Senior Combine in Mobile, Ala. Earlier this month, he participated in the Wisconsin Badgers’ pro day in Madison.
“I trained hard over the summer and had a good senior year,” Rakers said. “If you have a bad season, you’re not going anywhere. I got invited to bowl games and went to Husted and got in front of a lot of teams. Even if you’re D-I, it’s hard to be seen when you’re just snapping the ball. I got into Madison’s pro day and that was a really cool experience. Now we’re just playing the waiting game.”
If his NFL dream doesn’t work out, he’s got a solid backup plan. Rakers was no slouch in the classroom, either, receiving the Max Sparger Award as the top scholar-athlete in the WIAC and was named to the 51-man Academic All-American team for Division III with a degree in Environmental Engineering. Rakers carried a 3.92 GPA and also tutored other students.
“He’s just a remarkable young man,” Emendorfer said. “Very intelligent and also led the team in bible study groups. He’s someone who is an exceptional student and an exceptional person, someone who is gun-ho about the sport of football. He knew he didn’t get a lot of recognition at his position, but he was always the first to celebrate recognition for other players. He never missed a meeting and never missed a weight lifting session. From a coaching standpoint, he was just the perfect Division III athlete.”
Just as he found with the Pioneers, Rakers is hoping for just one phone call and one opportunity come Saturday night.
“I’ve talked to a few teams here and there, and now we’re just waiting for what’s going to happen this Saturday,” Rakers said. “Long snappers usually don’t get drafted, they get signed after. There’s a lot of good senior long snappers coming out of college, and 26 out of D-I alone. It’s a deep draft and there’s only 10 spots available, maybe. It’s a competitive market and I’ve turned a few heads. Hopefully I get a few calls on Saturday. If not, I’ll go be an engineer.”