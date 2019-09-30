Rowan Murray has reached an elite status.
The eight-year-old from Dubuque will compete at the USA Gymnastics’ TOPS (Talent Opportunity Program) National Testing event on Oct. 10-11 in Indianapolis. She qualified as one of the top 100 elite gymnasts in the nation in her age group and will compete for the opportunity to join USA Gymnastics’ National Developmental camp.
“It makes me feel really happy to be a part of this,” Rowan said. “To have this opportunity will be awesome.”
Murray has been a part of All-Around Gymnastics in Dubuque since it opened more than two years ago, and started in the sport when she was six. She developed at an accelerated rate and made the national team last year, but making it as an eight-year-old is a whole different level of talent and competition.
“This is elite gymnastics,” said Rowan’s mother, Trina Murray. “The girls in this program are trying to become the next Simone Biles. They’re trying to reach the national developmental camp and it’s crazy to think that Rowan has that chance.”
Murray reached the TOPS event in Indianapolis by competing in state testing that ranks physical abilities such as holding a 30-second hand stand and leg lifts, along with skill testing in the beam, bars, floor and vault. The top 100 scores among eight-year-olds nationally made the cut. One hundred nine-year-olds and another hundred 10-year-olds will also compete.
“She is a very hard working kid and it’s good to see the hard work payoff,” said Kevin McMahon, coach and owner of All-Around. “That’s what I like to see when I’m coaching. She puts in the extra work by coming in early and getting that individual attention and working on her conditioning. She does what she needs to do to get to that level.”
Ahead in Indianapolis will be another difficult line of testing. Gymnasts will be challenged in both physical abilities and skill testing for their respective age groups, and each athlete’s scores will be weighted by age and then ranked. The top 45 gymnasts are named to the TOPS A National Team and the next 60 gymnasts are named to the TOPS B Team.
“It’s super awesome that we’re able to do such amazing things from such a ‘small town,’” Trina Murray said. “Rowan had broken her arm last year and we didn’t know what she’d be like coming back from that, but seeing her strength and her coaches work with her, their belief can show a kid how strong they really are. We’re just really hopeful for her future and to see where this goes. You don’t have to leave the area to do great things.”
The TOPS program is designed to identify talent at an early age and help guide the coaches through the USA Gymnastics athlete developmental program to the Hopes and Elite programs, and into possibly making the U.S. National Team.
“I first saw Rowan when she was five-years-old, and how she’s progressed and watching her grow as a gymnast has been incredible,” said Alanna Callahan, Rowan’s TOPS coach at All-Around. “She has so much talent. Her work ethic is incredible. She has to learn all these new routines (for Indianapolis) and to learn those and comprehend those and perfect those in a short couple months is incredible. She’s an amazing gymnast. We’re just proud of her. She’s fun to watch and fun to coach.”
It’s already been an amazing journey, but Rowan is ready to take it to the next level.
“I’ve worked so hard for this,” Rowan said. “It’s pretty hard because there’s a lot of work I have to do. I get out of school early every day to train for nationals. I really want to make it the national camp.”