No matter which team hoists the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night, Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz will be cheering.
After all, it will be the third consecutive Super Bowl in which one of his former players will win a championship.
Kansas City Chiefs linebackers Anthony Hitchens and Ben Niemann will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs and linebacker Anthony Nelson in Super Bowl LV on Sunday in Tampa, Fla.
“What a thrill to be involved in a Super Bowl,” Ferentz said Wednesday. “Think about all the great players that never had that opportunity in their careers and we have four guys, Tristan being the youngest, a rookie, playing in his first Super Bowl. A lot of good stories and every guy has a side story.”
Iowa has had former players win Super Bowl championships in each of the past two seasons, but it hasn’t been that common for a former Hawkeye to get fitted for a ring.
Both Niemann and Hitchens won last year with the 2019 Chiefs, and Riley McCarron, Adrian Clayborn, Cole Croston and James Ferentz were part of the 2018 New England Patriots that won it all.
Only six other former Hawkeyes have reached the top of the NFL mountain since 2000.
James Ferentz was a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams, having also won with the Peyton Manning-led 2015 Denver Broncos. Marshall Yanda and Sean Considine won with the 2012 Baltimore Ravens a year after the late Tyler Sash and the 2011 New York Giants upset the Patriots.
Dallas Clark and Bob Sanders played key roles in the 2006 Indianapolis Colts’ run to the championship, and Kevin Kasper won a ring with the 2004 Patriots — the last team to repeat as NFL champions.
Wirfs, a native of Mount Vernon, Iowa, will be protecting the last quarterback to win consecutive titles in Tampa Bay star Tom Brady. A first-round draft pick last spring, Wirfs slid in as the starting right tackle and earned an 82.2 position grade from Pro Football Focus. According to PFF, he committed just three penalties and allowed only one sack all season.
Ferentz said he received a text from Tampa Bay assistant Tom Moore, who played for Iowa in the 1950s, during training camp raving about Wirfs.
“He did the same thing a year ago when Anthony got there, just as young rookies, how well they were doing and just impressing everybody there,” Ferentz said. “And when you think about it, just how fortunate he is, first of all, to be picked to a team that had the potential to have that kind of success. Throw on top of it, he’s playing with arguably the greatest quarterback and maybe one of the greatest players ever to play football. No pressure there, I guess, right? But I think the best thing is he’s helped them achieve the level they have achieved at.
“They’re a Super Bowl participant team — that’s a high altitude to get to, and he has not only not gotten in the way of them getting there, he’s contributed to them getting there. It’s phenomenal, but it’s not really surprising. He’s got a good mentality. He’s a genuine, authentic guy that works hard. He’s got a lot of pride in whatever he does. Whatever it is going to take to be successful, he’s going to dedicate the time and energy towards that. I think he’s done that. The good news for him is he’s just going to keep getting better. He’s got tremendous potential still.”
Nelson has played a limited role after being selected in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. He has 18 tackles, 11 solo, and one sack this season.
Hitchens, a 2014 fourth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys, has made 78 tackles, 44 solo. Niemann has 29 solo tackles, 44 total, to go with a sack, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
Niemann is on the other end of the spectrum from Wirfs. Niemann wasn’t drafted at all, but flashed enough as a rookie free agent in training camp that the Chiefs rewarded him with a contract.
“You don’t make an NFL team by accident. When you’re a first-round draft pick like Tristan, we talked about earlier, that’s a little different circumstance. But at some point, you have to back it up,” Ferentz said. “When you go in at the other end as a free agent, you do have to draw attention to yourself. I think the best way, as we talk to our players, the best way to be successful in anything you do, but certainly in an NFL camp, is be consistent. Show up every day. Be more than on time and be ready to go. Same things we ask our guys to do here.
“He’s giving himself every chance to be successful and then most importantly he’s done it on a consistent basis. He was like that from Day 1 with us and (his younger brother) Nick’s done the same.
“I’m really happy for him, and like I mentioned Tristan, first year, ends up in the Super Bowl. How about that? How about Ben Niemann, two in a row? You think about guys that never had that opportunity, it’s a really neat thing. Really neat story.”