Pairings are out for the third round of the Iowa prep football playoffs, and four of the area’s five remaining teams will be on the road.
Class 4A No. 6-ranked Dubuque Hempstead will play at No. 7 Iowa City West in Friday’s third-round game. Those teams were scheduled to meet during the regular season, but West was forced to cancel while Iowa City schools were utilizing an online-only learning model. The Mustangs and Trojans shared the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division championship.
The winner will play either Bettendorf or No. 4 Pleasant Valley in the state quarterfinals.
In Class 3A, Dubuque Wahlert will take on MVC rival and No. 1-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier. The Golden Eagles are coming off a 10-0 road upset of Decorah. Grinnell and Pella play in the pod’s other third-round game, with the victors facing off a week later for a trip to the UNI-Dome.
Also in 3A, eighth-ranked West Delaware plays at No. 3 Washington with the winner facing either fifth-ranked Davenport Assumption or No. 9 North Scott.
Dyersville Beckman will play at No. 3-ranked Sigourney-Keota in the third round of the Class 1A playoffs. The winner will play either No. 10 Waterloo Columbus or Mediapolis in the following week’s quarterfinals.
Class A fourth-ranked Edgewood-Colesburg is the only area team with a home game. The Vikings will host No. 7 MFL/Mar-Mac on Friday. The winner will play either No. 9 South Winneshiek or No. 2 Saint Ansgar in the quarterfinals.