During his 38 years of coaching the Dubuque Senior girls track & field program, Pat Murphy recalled far too many nights like Tuesday.
“This is track weather in Iowa right here,” the 2013 Iowa State Track & Field Hall of Fame inductee said. “I don’t miss these nights, I tell ya.”
Though he doesn’t miss coaching in the damp, rainy conditions that accompanied Tuesday’s event at Dalzell Field, the atmosphere was fitting on a night the Rams renamed the meet for their longtime coach.
“It’s pretty special,” Murphy said, midway through the inaugural Patrick J. Murphy Invitational, formerly the Tri-State Relays. “I spent some great years here and it’s just great to see everybody. I have some very fond memories of this place. It was just a great, great experience for me and a great honor to have the people recognize me like this.”
Retired since 2017, it was evident Tuesday the former Ram leader still possessed that coaching mentality, as he could be seen offering constant encouragement to runners along the track.
“Someone said to me, ‘Geez, you’re still coaching, aren’t you?”’ Murphy remarked. “That doesn’t ever leave you, it’s always in there. I coached a number of great kids and a bunch of my ex-athletes came out and supported me here … it was just pretty special.”
Decorah claimed the team title with 104 points, but the four city schools rounded out the top five. Hempstead placed second with 100, Western Dubuque (92) was third, with Senior (87) fourth and Wahlert in fifth with 80.
The night’s second event saw Hempstead’s Julia Gehl nearly lap the competition in the pouring rain on her way to an easy win in the 3,000-meter run in 10:26.89. The race was reminiscent of last year’s state meet when she medaled in the 1,500 and 3,000 — also in a torrential downpour.
“(The rain) doesn’t really bother me,” Gehl said. “Obviously it was cold, but coach reminded me it was just like the 1,500 at state. I didn’t PR today, but I’m pretty happy with the way I ran.
Brooke O’Brien provided the Mustangs’ other gold medal on the night with a winning time of 2:25.61 in the 800, proving Hempstead’s distance runners will be a force once again.
Western Dubuque’s Audrey Biermann has some big shoes to fill after winning four golds in Des Moines last May, and showed no signs of rust Tuesday.
The University of Iowa commit was part of all three of the Bobcats’ first-place finishes, winning the 100 (12.65); the 400 (57.60); and ran the anchor leg of 4x100 relay with Brynn Walters, Ava Ramler, and Sammy Recker (50.82).
“There’s pressure for sure,” Biermann said of the expectations placed on her this season. “Everybody is expecting me to get the four (gold medals) again, but I just have to believe in my training that I will be there in May.”
Dubuque Senior’s Leah Klapatauskas played a role in two of three gold medals for the Rams on Tuesday. She anchored the 4x800 relay, along with Kaitlyn Miller, Claire Hoyer, and Emily Gorton in 9:56.18. Klapatauskas (5:01.23) edged Miller for first in the 800, giving the Rams a 1-2 finish. Breen Duffy gave Senior its third gold with a winning distance in the shot put of 101-6.
Wahlert continued to shine in relays, bringing home three golds on Tuesday. Meghan McDonald, Ella Olberding, Tessa Berning, and Rylee Steffen kicked off the night with a win in the sprint medley (1:52.44). Olivia Donovan, Mia Kunnert, Alana Duggan, and Jamie Schmid (4:35.64) took gold in the distance medley, and McDonald, Lauren McClimon, Berning, and Steffen cruised to the 4x200 win in 1:47.48.
Individually, Donovan took first place in the 200-meter dash (27.82) for Wahlert.
Cascade had a nice showing Tuesday, placing first in two events. The Cougars shuttle hurdle team of Elizabeth Gibbs, Kate Green, Brianna Koppes, and Devin Simon won in 1:10.12. Gibbs and Simon joined Molly Roling and Ella Nauman to win the 4x400 to end the night in 4:21.16
“We knew coming into the year that our hurdlers would lead the team and we have a couple other sprinters that will add some depth,” Cascade coach Tim Frake said. We had two wins and two second places tonight, so in four events we were pretty strong against some good competition early in the year.”
Galena’s Hannah Lacey won the high jump (5-2) and Addison Albrecht the long jump (18- 1/2) to give the Pirates two golds and round out the area’s first-place finishers.