Jeff Hoerner’s head coaching debut at his alma mater couldn’t have gone much better in Friday night’s season opener at Dalzell Field.
But as a longtime assistant coach at Dubuque Hempstead, the veteran leader is sure to find something to work on heading into Week 2.
Quarterback Aidan Dunne completed 10 of 15 passes for 123 yards while adding 16 carries for 68 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, Zach Sabers ran for two scores and Jackson Ostrander hauled in seven passes for 110 yards as Hempstead was impressive in a 28-7 hammering of Linn-Mar to kick off the season.
"It feels great," Hoerner said. "I was really happy with the way things went with the coin flip. We got our defense on the field right away and set the tone there. It felt good and we came out focused. I really couldn't be much happier with the way the first half went for sure."
Hempstead (1-0) set the tone from the outset, holding the Lions to a three-and-out in the game’s opening possession. The Mustang offense took over from their own 14-yard line and made a statement, traveling 86 yards in 11 plays and eating 5:17 off the clock to take a 7-0 lead on Sabers’ 6-yard touchdown jolt. The key play came on Dunne’s 45-yard hookup to Ostrander on a third-and-18 to keep the drive alive.
"The team had a lot of energy and the defense played great," Dunne said. "We were just clicking on offense and firing on all cylinders."
Following another Lions three-and-out, the Mustangs struck again on a short field. Dunne hit Ostrander for a 17-yard gain, and Jalen Smith did the heavy lifting with 37 yards rushing on four carries to set up Dunne’s 1-yard QB sneak for a touchdown that made it 14-0 with 1:18 left in the opening quarter.
Linn-Mar (0-1) tried answering on its next drive, but back-to-back sacks by Smith and Ty Hancock pushed the Lions out to a field goal attempt. The snap was bobbled and the Mustangs snuffed it out to end the threat.
After the teams traded punts, the Mustangs took advantage of a short field to cash in once again before halftime. Aided by a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Lions, Sabers scored on a 16-yard run the next play by barreling his way over would-be tacklers to extend the lead to 21-0 heading into the locker room.
"We were just so ready to play football," Dunne said. "Everybody's been working so hard and we were ready to go out there and prove what kind of team we're going to be this year."
Hempstead wasted little time adding to its lead to start the second half. Dunne connected with Ostrander for gains of 11 and 27 yards to set up another 1-yard QB sneak touchdown for Dunne and a 28-0 lead at the 8:48 mark of the third quarter.
The Lions got on the scoreboard late with a 44-yard QB keeper by McKade Jelinek for the final margin with 4:01 remaining.
Hoerner — a 2002 Hempstead graduate — played football, baseball and basketball in his four seasons as a Mustang. He originally planned to find a place to play college baseball, but Mark Ehlers, his high school coach, gave him a nudge toward coaching and encouraged him to go to school locally and join his staff.
Hoerner enrolled at the University of Dubuque to play baseball and was coaching football at his alma mater the next fall.
And his players didn’t disappoint in Hoerner’s premiere as Hempstead’s new leading man.
"We were going to find out how good we were after these first three weeks," Hoerner said. "I think we're a pretty good football team, and I think that team we just played is a pretty good football team. So, obviously it feels great to get my first win."