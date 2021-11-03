CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Western Dubuque was in the midst of finding out why Marion had garnered a reputation this season for never giving up.
Then, the Wolves got a lesson in the resolve of the Bobcats.
Maddie Harris floored 16 kills with eight digs, Meredith Bahl added 15 kills and Maddy Maahs served up 40 assists as the No. 1 Bobcats held off the rally of No. 5 Marion, 25-19, 25-18, 17-25, 25-15, in an Iowa Class 4A state semifinal on Wednesday at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
“We will not back down,” Bahl said. “We will fight until the end. We’ll leave everything on the court and we want to win as bad as anyone. We just want to win a state championship, and here we are. We have our chance.”
The Bobcats (33-3) won their 26th straight match and advanced to Thursday’s 12:15 p.m. state championship match against No. 3 Waverly-Shell Rock (44-7). WD will be competing in the state final for the second time in three seasons with another crack at bringing home the program’s first state crown.
“It feels really amazing just getting here,” said WD senior defensive specialist Natalie Ulrichs, who finished with 12 digs and two assists. “We battled and we knew it wasn’t going to be easy. We’re ready to go all the way.”
Libby Lansing finished with eight kills for WD. Maahs added seven kills and 11 digs, and Ella Meyer finished with 13 digs. Emma Kapler had four aces.
Marion (37-9) was led by Michaela Goad’s 16 kills and 13 more from Avery Van Hook – who is the daughter of former WD standout player Erica Kilburg, and granddaughter of longtime Bobcats coach Tom Kilburg. As the Wolves made a push at the end of the second set, and then controlled the third, the Bobcats dug deep to again show the resolve of a champion.
“What we told the girls in game four is that they fixed everything we asked them to fix in game three,” Bobcats coach Megan Scherrman said. “That’s the key to these girls. They know what they need to fix and they fix it.”
The Wolves held leads of 1-0 and 2-1 in the opening set, but otherwise the Bobcats set the tone and led throughout. Kapler delivered a pair of aces to help WD push its lead out to 15-10, then as Marion crept back within 16-14, Franny Heiberger’s big swing gave the Bobcats momentum back.
Marion cut WD’s lead to 20-18, but the Bobcats sealed it with a 5-1 run. Harris smashed a kill, then a net violation by the Wolves preceded another Harris kill. Anna Kluesner’s block kill wrapped up the 25-19 win for WD.
“We’ve been pretty good on defense, and it’s a big part of our game,” Ulrichs said. “Defense wins games and we had a pretty good game on that end. We talk a lot back there and it helps us stay on track.”
The Wolves got no closer than a 1-1 tie in the second set, but they did make it interesting down the stretch. Kills from Bahl and Maahs, along with another ace from Kapler, pushed WD out to a 12-2 advantage. Harris chipped in a pair of kills as the Bobcats were cruising along with a 20-7 lead.
But that’s when Marion began playing its best stretch of the match, staking out to an 11-3 run to suddenly cut their deficit to 23-18 and forcing WD to call a timeout. The Bobcats promptly answered with a Harris kill and an ace from Meyer to wrap up the 25-18 victory and 2-0 match lead.
“Keeping our offense going and Maddy Maahs getting the perfect passes on her sets like she always does, that’s what we really needed to put it away,” Harris said. “We knew their game plan coming into this and we knew what we had to do. We just trusted in the process.”
Marion continued its turnaround in the third set, leading wire-to-wire. The Wolves got out to a 5-0 lead, and when WD pulled within 7-6 and then 10-8, Marion had the answer. Behind strong placements from Van Hook and Goad, the Wolves went on a 7-3 run to create some breathing room. While Bahl smoked a pair of nice shots to inch closer, the Wolves closed out a 25-17 win to avoid the sweep.
“Obviously in the third set, we weren’t quite there,” Lansing said. “When they went up by that much, you know you’re moving on and going to the next set. You’re just not going to get 12 straight points or whatever, it’s very unlikely. Once we were down that much, we just had to focus on the next set and closing it out there.”
The teams played to seven ties in the fourth set, and the Wolves even took a 6-5 advantage, but WD wouldn’t relent. Maahs had a sweet return that landed in, then Harris and Bahl added kills along with a Lansing block for a point. Maahs added a block to extend the lead to 17-9, then kills from Lansing and Harris led to the inevitable of Maahs’ pretty drop shot to punch WD’s ticket back the final.
“After we lost that set, we knew we weren’t playing the way that we should have,” Bahl said. “We had to pick up our serve-receive and our defense, and we weren’t picking up balls that we should. It came down to those things, and fortunately we did turn it around. Now we just have to go take home that championship.”