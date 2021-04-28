Jordan Bohannon’s second time through the recruiting process was a little different.
But, it ended with the same result.
Bohannon, a fifth-year senior out of Linn-Mar, will return for a sixth season with the Iowa basketball team, he announced Monday. During a Zoom call with reporters on Tuesday, the guard said coach Fran McCaffery was the reason he came back.
“Fran basically was re-recruiting me this past two weeks, which was very weird because I’m 23 years old and I’m being re-recruited to be back in college,” Bohannon said. “Coach McCaffery got me in his office a couple times and … laid down the framework of what he wanted from me this year and one of them was be able to provide my leadership to the young guys.”
Bohannon originally said earlier this month he would only return for the extra season of eligibility if legislators passed a names, image and likeness bill that would open the door for college athletes to profit of their success while retaining their NCAA eligibility.
“We are excited that Jordan has decided to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility and return for another season,” McCaffery said in a statement. “Having someone with his talent and experience on our roster will be invaluable to our guys. Jordan will bolster our backcourt and will be a team leader on and off the court.”
Iowa was set for a massive season of transition following the departures of Bohannon and consensus national player of the year Luka Garza, Joe Weiskamp testing the NBA draft process and CJ Fredrick and Jack Nunge transferring.
Joe Toussaint, Keegan Murray, Connor McCaffery and Patrick McCaffery figured to be the only key contributors returning from a team that went 22-9 and was a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
That transition figured to be a little trickier as programs eventually move back to playing in arenas filled with noisy fans.
“It’s a totally different game with that happening,” Bohannon said. “(Coach McCaffery) wants someone to be that guy to continue to provide leadership for what’s about to happen. It’s an incredible journey that we’re on, so that was a huge selling point for myself.”
Bohannon already owns career program records for assists (639), 3-pointers (364), free-throw percentage (.887) and games played (143) — a total that figures to finish well out of reach for future Hawkeyes. He is ninth in career scoring with 1,638 points.
But he figures to step out of his traditional role as the Hawkeyes’ point guard, ceding that job to Toussaint. He expects to play as more of a combo guard this season.
“I wanted (Toussaint) to go in the spotlight that he was in when I was injured and play that role of being a point guard and helping guys around him become a better basketball player,” Bohannon said. “That was one of the main reasons I wasn’t looking to come back.”