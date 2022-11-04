Homecoming never felt so good for the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
After spending the first two months of the season on the road while Dubuque Ice Arena completed a five-month, $6 million stabilization and renovation, the Saints blitzed the Madison Capitols, 10-2, on Friday night. Dubuque scored the final nine goals, including five in the second period and four in the third, to tie a Tier I franchise record for goals in a game.
Dubuque also hit double digits on March, 26 2021 against USA Hockey National Team Development Program.
“We all saw this coming,” said Mikey Burchill, who scored two goals and assisted on a third. “I don’t think we’ve ever been more pumped to play a game. We got to stay home all day and come here to play in front of our fans for the first time in God knows how long.
“It was an unreal feeling to be back home. I don’t think we expected to score 10 goals, but we knew we’d come out firing.”
The Saints sent 2,515 fans home happy, despite a long walk to their cars in a cold and steady drizzle.
Fourteen different players scored at least one point, and the Saints scored nine 5-on-5 goals and one shorthander without a single power play opportunity. Paxton Geisel made 24 saves to earn the win and kept his team in the game in the opening stanza.
“We know we’re a good team, but our first period wasn’t that good,” said defenseman Theo Wallberg, who scored two goals. “We came out strong in the second period, got more together as a team and worked a lot harder. It’s an amazing feeling, not just for me but for the team, to have a night like this. It’s a great confidence booster.”
The Saints opened the scoring at the 14:36 mark of the first period. From below the goal line, Ryan St. Louis slipped a centering pass to Burchill in the low slot. Burchill slipped between a pair of defenders, deked goaltender Mason Kucenski out of position then backhanded his fifth goal of the season into a wide-open net.
The lead lasted less than a minute and a half, though, after Ethan Elias sprung Jack Musa with a long outlet pass. Geisel stopped the initial shot, but Musa followed his own shot and jammed the equalizer into the net for his seventh goal of the season at the 16:01 mark.
The Capitols needed just 69 seconds to grab their first lead of the evening on Quinn Finley’s fourth goal of the season. Miko Matikka delivered another long outlet to Finley along the left wing, and Finley skated behind the Dubuque defense before sliding a shot past Geisel.
Madison outshot Dubuque, 13-10, in the first period.
“And a lot of their 13 were Grade A shots,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “Maybe we were a little too excited to be home. But I have to give the guys props, because they came out with a purpose in the second.”
The Saints quickly flipped the script in the first 5:07 of the middle period. Dubuque’s momentum shift began by killing a Cole Helm roughing penalty at the 91-second mark, and the Saints proceeded to score three quick goals to take a permanent lead.
Burchill tied the game 28 seconds after the kill to tie the game at 2-2. Following an Owen Michaels faceoff win, Caelum Dick moved the puck along the right wing to St. Louis, who lofted an area pass along the left wing to give Burchill an unimpeded line to the net. Burchill wired a shot low inside the right post for his sixth of the year.
Then, just 15 seconds later, Michaels put the Saints ahead with his third of the year. Dick and St. Louis moved the puck up ice along the right-wing wall, and Burchill hit a streaking Michaels, who got behind the defense and scored on a shot that beat Kucenski to the glove-hand side.
Dubuque then scored its third goal in a span of 68 seconds to take a 4-2 lead. With Madison’s Nathan Lewis hobbled behind the play, Oliver Moberg capitalized on the 5-on-4 advantage for his third of the season. Max Burkholder carried deep into the Madison zone and dropped a pass to Moberg, who tapped a quick shot into the lower left corner of the net.
“That was the turning point of the game, obviously,” Michaels said. “A huge momentum shift. We definitely didn’t get off to the start we wanted, but we corrected some things in the room and came out flying. At that point, it was all gas and no brakes.”
James Reeder stretched the lead to 5-2 with his third of the season at the 10:27 mark to chase Kucenski. Moberg stopped a clearing attempt to spring a short 2-on-1, and Jacob Jeannette feathered a centering pass to set up Reeder, who backhanded the puck into the empty net.
Wallberg capped a five-goal period with his first USHL goal at the 14:00 mark to make it 6-2. Jeanette and Moberg earned assists, as Wallberg wired a wrist shot from the right circle past backup goalie Eino Rissanen.
Jeannette kept up the onslaught in the third period with his second of the season at the 6:47 mark. He jammed home a loose puck from the blue paint after Max Burkholder and Reeder worked the puck to the net.
Less than 2 minutes later, Juntorp scored off a faceoff play set up by Sondreal and Dick to make it 8-2. Wallberg found him open on the backdoor, and he cleanly beat Rissanen.
Juntorp and Max Montes set up Wallberg at the 9:36 mark for another goal. Wallberg’s shot from between the circles eluded traffic and found the back of the net.
Montes added a Burkholder-assisted shorthanded goal at 13:09 to make conclude the scoring. On a breakaway, he faked to his backhand and scored on the forehand for his second goal of the year.
