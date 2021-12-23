After a bit of a slow start to his sophomore swim season, Dubuque Hempstead’s Michael Rhett Gilbertson seems to be on pace for another stellar year.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week helped the Mustangs finish second last weekend at the River Kings Holiday Invite in Clinton, Iowa, with season-best times in all his events. Gilbertson finished first in the 500 freestyle with a 5:06.31 and led off the winning 400 freestyle relay. He also took third in the 200 medley relay.
“Michael really swam lights out last weekend, with times way ahead of where he was at this point last season,” Hempstead coach Rick Loeffelholz said. “He learned a lot from last year, and he’s just a great kid to be around. His teammates recognize how much of a team player he is, and they have a lot of respect for him.”
As a freshman, Gilbertson earned second-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference honors and was a state qualifier in the 400 freestyle relay that finished 13th.
“Going into the state meet as a freshman, I was definitely a bit rattled a bit with the whole atmosphere,” Gilbertson said. “It was a good experience for me, and it gave me a good idea of what to expect if I can make it back there this year. I know I will be more comfortable this time around.”
Gilbertson moved to Dubuque from Oklahoma when he was 13 years old. He is a home-schooled student and part of the Western Dubuque school district.
“I started swimming when I was probably 8 years old, but I never saw the team aspect of the sport until we moved to Dubuque,” he said. “I actually almost quit the swim team back in Oklahoma because I didn’t like how it was so based on your individual performance. Once we got to Dubuque, I gave DASH a try, and it was so refreshing to become part of an actual team. Then when I got to start swimming for Hempstead, everyone was so welcoming and accepting. It was a no-brainer for me to continue swimming.”
Michael continues to swim year-round with DASH when not competing for the Mustangs.
“To be part of a team has been such a great experience for me,” he said. “I enjoy seeing how I can help others, even when I might not be having my best day in the pool. Whether it’s encouraging my teammates or just being positive, I know I can help benefit the team in some way.”
Added Loeffelholz: “He’s just a kid that you want to clone so you can have a team full of Michael Rhett Gilbertsons. He is an incredibly positive person and he has a unique story being home-schooled and from Western Dubuque. We are so excited to see what he can do during the rest of his sophomore season, and even more excited to have him around for a couple more years after that.”