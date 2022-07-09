WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Chad Crabill flashed a crooked smile describing his three-run double in the 36th annual Telegraph Herald All Star Baseball Game on Saturday night.
“I was up in the count and was looking for the right pitch,” said Crabill, the Key West first baseman playing for the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League All-Stars. “I was able to drive the ball. It made for a real tough play for (Isaac) Evans in center field. For me it felt great. You want to do that in an all-star game.”
Ben Kettering’s RBI single in the 10th inning broke a tie game, then an error led to another run as the Prairie League fought past the EIHL, 7-5.
Jakob Kirman delivered three straight strikeouts in the bottom half of the 10th to close the win for the Prairie League.
Mitch Kramer, of Epworth, earned Most Valuable Player honors by finishing 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
Key performers included Key West pitcher Anthony Ruden, who struck out six and allowed no runs in the first three innings for the EIHL
“I don’t like to lose at anything I do and I was bringing the best I had for today,” said Ruden, a Dubuque Wahlert graduate. “My curveball and slider were working well today. Playing in front of a big crowd in Worthington — it feels really good, and that’s what baseball is about.”
Ruden’s pitching and Crabill’s timely hit helped the EIHL to a 5-0 lead in the third inning.
The Prairie League, however, responded in tenacious fashion, scoring three runs in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth.
Kramer had a big hit in the fifth inning with an infield base hit scoring one run, and an error on the infield transition leading to another run. At the end of five, the score was tied 5-5.
In the bottom of the seventh, the EIHL loaded the bases, but failed to plate a run.
“The All-Star Game is important to the league and we want to show the Prairie League is as competitive as the EIHL although Key West is having a great year,” Isaac Sturm, co-manager of the Prairie League squad from Bellevue, said. “Each league is very competitive. We play this game to win.
Although the all-star game is in it’s 36th year, this is the 18th year the all-star game in its current EIHL vs. Prairie. The EIHL leads the series, 10-8.
Following the game, the Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame welcomed eight new members. The players included Terry Steffen, of Farley; Jack Gansemer, of Balltown; Marty Pitz, of Zwingle; Tony Potts, of Dubuque; the late Tim Dolphin, of Cascade; and Bob Breitbach, of Rickardsville. J.L. Brimeyer, of Dubuque, entered the Hall as an umpire, and the honorary contributor was Peosta’s Gary McAndrew.
