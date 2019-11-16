Jamie Straka followed professional and college sports as an escape while he waged a long, arduous battle against a relentless disease last year.
Today, one of the teams he followed during that fight will turn the spotlight on him.
Straka, a 2018 graduate of Western Dubuque High School, will serve as an honorary captain for the University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team when it hosts Northern Colorado at noon inside the McLeod Center. He recently began his freshman year at UNI after taking a year off following a bone marrow transplant to combat Aplastic Anemia.
“It really means a lot to me that the UNI basketball team would do this for me, and I’m really excited that they’re going to shine a light on my bone marrow transplant,” Straka said earlier this week. “It shows me they’re not just a basketball team. UNI is such a community-type school, and everyone cares about their fellow students and want to see them do well.”
Spencer Haldeman, a senior on the UNI basketball team and a fellow Western Dubuque graduate, helped lead that charge. His parents and Straka’s parents are close friends, so he understood the struggles Jamie has endured.
Jamie Straka has also gotten to know former Dubuque Senior standouts Luke McDonnel and Noah Carter, who also play for the Panthers.
“Jamie’s story is very special,” Haldeman said. “The toughness he showed throughout the process is something very few people have. What he went through to get to where he is now is unbelievable and something many people can learn from. Having him with us on Saturday will be very fun for him and also our team. We are happy to have him as part of the Panther Family.”
Doctors in 2005 diagnosed the then-5-year-old Jamie Straka with Aplastic Anemia, a rare condition in which bone marrow stops producing the three major types of blood cells: red cells, white cells, and platelets. He began treatment at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, where he received his first bone marrow transplant.
The first bone marrow transplant did not succeed, and the disease reappeared a few short years later. It resulted in uncontrolled bloody noses, fatigue, and petechiae covering his body. He had no other choice but to delay his freshman year at UNI and undergo a second bone marrow transplant in August 2018.
Straka said he spent most of last year in isolation while he built up his immune system. He enrolled at two online classes through Northeast Iowa Community College and followed sports to pass the time.
“There really wasn’t much pain,” Straka said. “It was mostly just boredom, and I’ll take that over most of the things that could have gone wrong. But it was still pretty tough.
“Sports definitely played a big role in helping me get through it. When I was bored, there was always sports to watch. But what was really cool was, when I’d be really down, the guys on the UNI basketball team would do something for me, whether that was a shout out on social media, wishing me luck or a signed basketball. That was pretty cool.”
The basketball team invited Straka to its annual golf outing this fall at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta. Haldeman and head coach Ben Jacobson presented Straka with a personalized UNI basketball shooting shirt to symbolize his presence on the team.
Straka said his blood cell count has rebounded and, other than the normal adjusting to a full course load, he can experience college life like any other freshman.