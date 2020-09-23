Traditional powers Farley and Key West again rose to the top, but the area semi-pro baseball scene featured an abundance of parity this summer.
Farley finished 38-11 for the highest winning percentage (.776) among the 18 teams that comprised the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League and Prairie League and won three tournaments — at Bellevue, the Prairie League playoffs and the EIHL playoffs. The Hawks went 11-0 to win the Prairie League regular-season title and tied Key West at 11-3 for the EIHL regular-season title before winning the Prairie League tournament for the third straight year and sweeping the two league playoff championships for the second consecutive summer.
Key West went 26-9 for the second-best winning percentage (.743) and also won three tournaments — at Farley, Rickardsville and Dyersville. Peosta also played above-.700 ball with a 28-10 record (.737) and won its own tournament for the second straight season.
Eight different teams won tournaments and eight teams finished above the .500 mark, according to statistics compiled by Worthington’s Gary Langel. The season started with the Bellevue Tournament in late May, nearly a month later than usual because of COVID-19 concerns, and ended Saturday afternoon, when Cascade blanked Zwingle, 6-0, in the Bernard Tournament championship game that had been delayed two weeks because of inclement weather.
Only one tournament, the EIHL preseason event, fell victim to the virus. And the first four tournaments went to four different programs.
Rickardsville was the only other team with multiple tournament championships. The A’s won at Zwingle and Placid. The four other tournament winners included Dyersville (at Worthington), Epworth (at Cascade), the Dubuque Packers (at Holy Cross) and Cascade (at Bernard). Epworth won its first tournament championship since 2012 at Peosta, and the Packers won their first tournament title since entering the Prairie League as a probationary expansion team in the summer of 2015.
The Packers also owned the highest winning percentage in tournament play at .778, but that included only nine games. Peosta (19-8), Farley (16-8), Cascade (16-9), Key West (15-6), Rickardsville (14-12), Dyersville (13-7) and Zwingle (13-12) all won double-digit tournament games.
The five other teams to finish above .500 overall were Cascade (25-14, .641), Dyersville (20-14, .588), Bellevue (16-13, .552) and the Packers (10-10, .500).
Key West’s Anthony Ruden won a pair of tournament MVP awards, at Farley and Dyersville. Connor Grant took home MVP honors for Peosta in the Peosta Tournament and for Cascade in the Bernard Tournament.
The other tournament MVP winners included: Zwingle’s Isaac Evans in a losing cause at Bellevue, Dyersville’s Austin Savary at Worthington, Rickardsville’s Nolan Weber at Zwingle, Key West’s Jake Blunt at Rickardsville, Epworth’s Johnny Blake at Cascade and the Packers’ Austin Bradley at Holy Cross.
Shortly after wrapping up his high school career at Dubuque Senior, Blake played on four straight tournament championship teams. He helped Key West to the Rickardsville and Dyersville championships, won his MVP for Epworth at Cascade and contributed to the Packers’ title at Holy Cross.
Despite missing nearly the first month of the season, the 18 area semi-pro teams combined to play 273 games, only one fewer than a year ago. That included 151 tournament games, 66 Prairie League games and 56 EIHL games.
The coronavirus also led to the postponement of the annual Telegraph Herald All-Star Game and the Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which traditionally take place the second weekend of July.