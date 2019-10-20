Dubuque swimmers made 13 trips to the podium on Saturday afternoon during the Mississippi Valley Conference meet at the Linn-Mar Aquatics Center.
Anna Pfeiffer, a Western Dubuque senior who swims for Dubuque Senior, earned the Mississippi Division athlete of the year award after turning in four top-four performances in the meet. She will swim at the University of Iowa next season.
“I honestly wasn’t expecting it, because there are so many girls in our conference who are deserving of it,” said Pfeiffer, who also won the award last season. “I haven’t been swimming my best this fall, so it’s nice that the coaches look at a few other things beside swimming.
“I was really proud of how all the swimmers from Dubuque performed today. It’s been a rough season for all three schools, so to swim the way we did today shows we have a lot of promise for the rest of the year.”
Dubuque swimmers were limited in offseason workouts this summer, and the two public schools have been displaced by construction of a new facility at Hempstead.
Iowa City West ran away with the team title, scoring 460 points to easily outdistance Cedar Falls’ 309. Wahlert placed fourth with 261 points, Senior took seventh with 135, and Hempstead scored 88 points for 11th place.
Wahlert opened the meet with a runner-up performance in the 200-yard medley relay, as Avery Schmidt, Alaina Schmidt, Tori Michel and Karlie Welbes clocked a 1:53.39. Karlie Welbes took second in the 200 freestyle in 1:58.09, and Alaina Schmidt earned runner-up accolades in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:10.80.
Michel claimed bronze in the 100 backstroke with a 1:00.36. The Golden Eagles’ 400 freestyle relay finished fourth in 3:49.33 behind Hayley Welbes, Kenna Wolbers, Alaina Schmidt and Zoe Heiar, while the 200 free relay took fifth behind Michel, Hayley Welbes, Heiar and Karlie Welbes.
Pfeiffer took second place in the 100 freestyle in 54.38 and fourth in the 50 freestyle in 24.65. She anchored the third-place 400 freestyle relay that went 3:47.43 and included Tabitha Monahan, Maci Boffeli and Claire Wedewer. Pfeiffer also led off the fourth-place 200 medley relay that went 1:55.76 and included Wedewer, Monahan and Taylor Kremer.
Wedewer accounted for the Rams’ other trips to the podium. She claimed sixth place in both the 200 individual medley with a 2:18.46 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.89.
Hempstead’s lone podium came from Samantha Fish. She finished sixth in the 100 backstroke with a 1:02.36.
In Thursday’s diving competition, Wahlert’s Maria Kircher led the city efforts with a 10th-place performance.
The annual city meet takes place Tuesday at San Jose Pool on the Loras College campus. Wahlert will be favored to win its fourth straight city title for the first time since 1978.