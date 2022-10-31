CORALVILLE, Iowa — Ava Ramler is officially no longer Western Dubuque’s secret weapon.
When you perform like this on the state stage, it’s no secret any longer.
Having just seen her first varsity action 21 days ago at the Mississippi Valley Conference tournament, the 5-foot-9 junior outside hitter impressed from the start, and she’s the late-season addition the Bobcats may have needed to get back to the promised land.
Ramler delivered a team-high 17 kills, while Libby Lansing added 14 kills and seven blocks as the fifth-seeded Bobcats rallied past No. 4 Indianola, 23-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 15-11, on Monday night in a wild Iowa Class 4A state quarterfinal that shut down Xtream Arena.
“Just try to stay on top and play hard,” Ramler said. “It came down to the first to 15 and that’s what we were focused on. It’s awesome. I’ve never experienced this before, so I’m loving it.”
The defending state champs, the Bobcats (25-10) advanced to the state semifinals for the fourth year in a row and will meet No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (31-4) in a highly-anticipated semifinal on Wednesday at noon. Xavier beat the Bobcats, 2-0, at that MVC tournament three weeks ago.
“I’m so excited because that’s a rivalry,” said Lansing, a senior. “We didn’t lose by very much last time, and that was Ava’s first game in. I’m excited to see what happens, win or lose. We want it more hopefully. I want it more than the whole Xavier team combined, I know that.”
Ramler’s already improved dramatically since that meeting with the Saints, and she proved it at a high level against the Indians (36-7).
“She’s a competitor,” Bobcats coach Megan Scherrman said. “A couple weeks ago against Webster City (in the regional semifinals), she had a rough game with a lot of errors. She made a point that that was never going to happen again. She puts the ball away and finds those holes. She’s been competitive and aggressive for us.”
Franny Heiberger added eight kills for WD, while Ava Demmer delivered 43 assists and defensive dynamo Ella Meyer had 27 digs. Erica Ernzen chipped in 16 digs and the match-clinching ace.
Indianola got off to a hot start, but a dropper from Heiberger and an ace from Demmer pulled the Bobcats even at 6-6. When the Indians went on a quick 3-0 spurt, WD responded with a 7-0 run to take the advantage, powered by Isabel Ernzen’s ace and kills from Ally Reuter and Ramler.
The Bobcats had their lead up to 16-12, but the teams just couldn’t sustain a serious push away from one another. Camryn Overton delivered a pair of crucial kills for the Indians, and while Lansing’s kill tied the match at 23, Indianola took the final points for a 25-23 win to drop the Bobcats in a 1-0 hole.
“It was just a battle,” Scherrman said. “I think we’ve had a lot of five-set matches this year, so these girls know what it means to battle point-for-point and they did just that. Our five-set matches are probably what put us on top tonight. Our ability to battle.”
WD got out slow in the second set by falling into a 4-0 deficit, but Reuter and Wulfekuhle’s block got the Bobcats on the board. When Lansing’s kill tied the set at 6-6, neither team led by more than three until the end of the set.
With the Indians in control at 19-17, WD set out on a pivotal 8-2 run to close the set and tie the match at 1-1 with the 25-21 win. Freiberger’s hard swing tied it at 19, then Wulfekuhle delivered before Ramler went back-to-back on kills for a 23-20 lead. Wulfekuhle floored another ball, then an Indians hit went out to seal the victory.
The tables turned in the third set, as another tight battle was decided by a clutch 8-2 run down the home stretch — this time by the Indians. With WD holding a 19-17 advantage, it was Indianola that snagged the momentum with Overton’s swings for the 25-21 win and 2-1 match lead.
With their season on the line, the Bobcats powered out to a 14-7 lead in the fourth set behind a balanced attack from Ramler, Wulfekuhle and Heiberger. Ramler’s kill took the lead to 20-13, but the Indians had gas left in the tank. Indianola staked out on a 9-3 run to cut the deficit to 23-22, but the Indians’ ensuing serve went long to set up Freiberger’s swing for the 25-22 game-winner to send the match to a fifth set.
Nothing swayed in the deciding set, as the teams continued to go back-and-forth to the final point. Lansing and Ramler’s prowess at the net shined, however, and Meyer’s pivotal dig set up a kill by Ramler for a 10-9 lead. Kills from Ramler and Lansing put the Bobcats on the brink, and Ernzen’s ace sealed the clutch win that kept the reigning champs in the hunt for a repeat.
“Those fifth sets, it really comes down to who wants it more, and we wanted it more,” said Meyer, the reigning MVC Valley Division Player of the Year. “When you’re in that fourth set, it’s now or never. We can’t let them get on a run and keep the momentum. That’s what we did. We’re moving on.”
