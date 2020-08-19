Are you ready for some football?
We are just nine days away from the start of the Iowa prep football season, which kicks off its shorter seven-game regular season on Friday night, Aug. 28.
Here is a capsule look at select area teams in Iowa Class A this season:
DISTRICT 4
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach — Chad Harbaugh (21st year)
Last season — 0-9, 0-5 District 5
Returning starters — Aydan Millard (Sr., OL/DL), Kolin Severson (Sr., OL/DL), Justin Cook (Sr., RB/DB), Tyler Wilwert (Sr., OL/DL), Brady Behrend (Sr., TE/LB), Oakley Harbaugh (Jr., QB)
Outlook — After last season, the Eagles are more than ready for a fresh look following a winless campaign in District 5. Clayton Ridge bumps over to District 4 this fall hoping to find more success. The Eagles will have to get better offensively for that to happen, however, as the unit managed just 52 total points last fall for an average of less than a touchdown per game (5.8 per contest). Oakley Harbaugh stepped in at quarterback as a sophomore and completed nearly 50% of his passes, but for only 240 yards with five interceptions and no touchdowns. He’ll be expected to progress and should be helped by running back Justin Cook, who led the team last year with 309 yards and a score on the ground.
Schedule — Aug. 28: EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG; Sept. 4: at North Linn; Sept. 11: SOUTH WINNESHIEK; Sept. 18: MFL/MAR-MAC; Sept. 25: at Postville; Oct. 2: at Starmont; Oct. 9: WAPSIE VALLEY
DISTRICT 5
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG
Coach — James Rochford (ninth year)
Last season — 7-3, 4-1 District 5
Returning starters — Parker Rochford (Sr., QB/DB), Keegan Hansel (Sr., RB/LB), Jake Jones (OL/DL)
Key newcomers — Ike Jones (Jr., DB), Chase Kelby (Soph., RB/LB), Wyatt Rocliffe (Sr., OL/DL), Carson Knipper (Sr., OL/DL), Mason Ashline (Jr., TE), Jack Wiskus (Jr., QB)
Outlook — The Vikings followed up their best run in program history in 2018 — reaching the state semifinals at the UNI-Dome for the first time — by producing another successful season and trip to the playoffs. Ed-Co was ousted in the opening round by Saint Ansgar, but returns the talent with the potential to get back. It won’t be easy with the losses of all-state and all-district players Max Bahls, Jordan Wegmann and Spencer Staner, but Preston Rochford is back for a senior season that could be stellar. He threw for 1,253 yards and 11 TDs last season while adding another 162 yards and five scores rushing in controlling the offense. Keegan Hansel was a beast out of the backfield, racking up 1,091 yards and 15 scores. The Vikings return good numbers to a program that was once struggling to field a team, as James Rochford’s success turning around the program is turning heads in the school hallways with kids wanting to be a part of it.
“They are young in many positions, but have worked hard in the offseason,” Coach Rochford said. “We have good key position leaders.”
Schedule — Aug. 28: at Clayton Ridge; Sept. 4: at Starmont; Sept. 11: at Alburnett; Sept. 18: EAST BUCHANAN; Sept. 25: at North Linn; Oct. 2: BELLEVUE; Oct. 9: MAQUOKETA VALLEY
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Coach — Trevor Arnold (second year)
Last season — 3-6, 3-2 District 5
Returning starters — Parker Sternhagen (Sr., QB/DB), Andrew Kloser (Sr., WR/LB), Zach Digman (Sr., RB/LB), Owen Mensen (Sr., WR/DB), Timmy Harmon (Sr., LB), AJ Ambundo (Jr., WR/DB), Andrew Holtz (Sr., WR/DB)
Key newcomers — Devin Smith (Jr., OL/DL), Landen Deutmeyer (Jr., WR/DB), Tony Offerman (Jr., WR/LB), Lucas Orcutt (Soph., OL/LB)
Outlook — The Wildcats return a veteran group and are aiming at making a leap this season. While a losing record overall, Maquoketa Valley did post a winning mark in district play in what could be a sign of things to come this fall. Dual-threat QB Parker Sternhagen returns after rolling up 1,364 yards and 11 touchdowns passing and 393 yards and seven scores rushing last season. The Wildcats did lose their top running back and wide receiver from last year, but everyone else on the depth chart is back in those key positions. Andrew Kloser and Timmy Harmon are a pair of all-district linebackers back in the fold to lead the defense, and with a strong senior class overall the Wildcats are looking to be in the hunt for the district title.
Schedule — Sept. 4: CASCADE; Sept. 11: at East Buchanan; Sept. 18: NORTH LINN; Sept. 25: BELLEVUE; Oct. 2: at Alburnett; Oct. 9: at Edgewood-Colesburg