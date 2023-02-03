East Dubuque saved its best for last.
In a low-scoring affair, the Warriors overcame a four-point deficit after three quarters to rally for a 36-34 victory over rival Stockton on Thursday at East Dubuque High School.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
East Dubuque saved its best for last.
In a low-scoring affair, the Warriors overcame a four-point deficit after three quarters to rally for a 36-34 victory over rival Stockton on Thursday at East Dubuque High School.
Colin Sutter led East Dubuque (13-11, 5-3 NUIC) with 19 points. Parker Luke and Ryley Schultz had 11 points apiece for Stockton (8-13, 2-6).
Scales Mound 75, West Carroll 34 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: The Hornets (23-4) jumped out to a commanding 54-11 halftime lead to put the game away early. Seth Birkett led Scales Mound with 16 points. Thomas Hereau added 14.
Galena 70, Freeport Aquin 43 — At Galena, Ill.: Connor Glasgow had a game-best 21 points, Parker Studtmann netted 11 and Joey Heller 10 to front the Pirates in a rout.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cuba City 86, Riverdale 37 — At Muscoda, Wis.: Wisconsin Division 4 No. 6-ranked Cuba City improved to 18-1 and 10-0 in the SWAL to stay atop the conference.
Platteville 61, Lancaster 50 — At Lancaster, Wis.: Maddi Carl scored 18 points and Lizzie Poller added 16 to lead the Hillmen (16-4) over the Flying Arrows (9-10).
Shullsburg 57, Benton 47 — At Benton, Wis.: Stella Spillane had a game-high 20 points, and Taylor Russell chipped in 15 to lead the Miners. Jasmine Cummins had 11 points for Benton.
Fennimore 55, Southwestern 26 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: The Golden Eagles routed the Wildcats to improve to 8-12 overall. Southwestern fell to 2-15.
Darlington 69, Iowa-Grant 35 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Redbirds won their third straight with a convincing victory over the Panthers.
East Dubuque 43, Warren 28 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Erika Dolan had 11 points, and Sydney Mulgrew added 10 as East Dubuque (6-15, 4-4 NUIC) moved to .500 in the conference with its second straight win on Wednesday.
BOYS WRESTLING
Wildcats 0-2 — At Delhi, Iowa: Nathan Beitz won twice by fall at 195, and Brady Davis recorded two pins at 220, but Maquoketa Valley fell to West Liberty (42-27) and Independence (58-24) in a double dual.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.