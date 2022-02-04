This one was all but over.
Until it wasn’t.
Dubuque Senior controlled Thursday night’s contest against rival Dubuque Wahlert through three quarters, but the Golden Eagles mounted an improbable fourth-quarter comeback and Claire Lueken’s three free throws in overtime sealed the win, 54-53, over the Rams at Wahlert High School.
Emma Donovan led Wahlert with 19 points, while Lueken added 16 and Maria Freed had 10 for Wahlert. Olivia Baxter scored 19 points and Sam McDonald added 13 to lead the Rams.
“They didn’t give up,” Wahlert coach Kris Spiegler said. “They had that grit. Our kids have a lot of grit and determination and that’s what willed us through tonight.”
The Rams surged into the lead behind a 7-0 run to start the game and played in front until the fourth quarter. Maya Watters, making a spot start for the injured Elly Haber, gave Senior a boost with six first-quarter points, while McDonald also contributed five in the opening frame.
The Rams’ lone senior, Baxter took over in the second quarter with some dominating post play netting eight of Senior’s 11 second-quarter points. Senior also took advantage from the charity stripe, connecting on 10 of 14 free-throw attempts in the first half and carried a 27-16 lead into the locker room.
“Every intracity game right now, we’ve started (slowly) like that,” Spiegler said. “We have to get over that, but they proved tonight they refuse to give up.”
Baxter scored five early points and McDonald drained two free throws to extend the Rams’ lead to 37-20 midway through the third, as Senior looked to be in complete control. Mya Beau converted an and-1, and McDonald’s 3-pointer with 36 seconds left gave Senior a commanding 45-27 advantage heading into the final 8 minutes.
Those final 8 minutes may have seemed like nothing more than a formality, but the Eagles had something to say about it.
“We just had a feeling we were gonna break out there,” Lueken said. “We just thought, ‘You know what, let’s go out there and have fun.’ If we go ahead, we go ahead, but let’s give it a shot.”
For really the first time all night, Wahlert’s offense came to life. And its defense followed suit.
The Golden Eagles used a 12-0 run to open the fourth and cut into the deficit. Donovan’s steal and layup, followed by Freed’s 3-pointer made it just a 45-39 Senior lead. Donovan willed her team back with nine points in the final stanza, as Wahlert drew even for the first time all game at 47-all with just over 1 minute remaining. Wahlert outscored Senior, 20-2, in the fourth quarter.
Neither team was able to record the go-ahead basket in the final 60 seconds as the game headed to overtime in a 47-47 tie.
Freed’s free throw with 3 minutes left in OT gave Wahlert its first lead all night, but Senior responded to go up, 51-48. Lueken sank a 3 at 1:44 to tie, but Baxter’s two free throws put the Rams back in front by two.
With one last gasp, Lueken was forced into a desperation 3 in the final seconds, but was fouled, sending her to the line for three attempts.
“Holy crap!” Lueken said, referencing her nerves at the free-throw line. “I was so scared, but I knew that I could make them because we practice free throws all the time.”
Lueken showed no signs of nerves as she calmly drained all three attempts to give the Golden Eagles an unthinkable comeback victory.
“Just put them in and the game would be over,” Lueken said. “Then we can all go home and go to sleep.”