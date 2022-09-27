Golf
Dubuque Wahlert’s Ben Dolter putts during a meet earlier this month in Peosta, Iowa.

 JESSICA REILLY

Dubuque Wahlert’s Ben Dolter has played very mature for a sophomore all season.

He came through again for the Golden Eagles on Monday, shooting a 72 for runner-up honors in the final round of the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Divisional meet at Ellis Golf Course in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

