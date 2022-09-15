MAQUOKETA, Iowa — With the loss of two NCAA Division I players to graduation, Beckman Catholic expected to see a bit of a transition to open this season.
While leading hitter Kiersten Schmitt (Iowa State), libero Olivia Hogan (Northern Illinois) and setter Leah Wessels have graduated from last year’s state-qualifying team, the Iowa Class 2A No. 13-ranked Trailblazers are still searching for that consistency they’ve been after — but they’re getting there.
“We’re just putting all the pieces together and trying to figure out our places, and I think we finally have that set,” said Beckman’s senior right side Jenna Lansing. “Now it’s time to clean it up and make sure everything is perfect and try to get everyone on the same page. We have that same set goal that we’ve had for years now.”
Shelby Pirc delivered 10 kills and Lansing had seven kills, while Shea Steffen finished with 33 assists and Alexie Hogan added 18 digs as the Blazers swept winless Maquoketa, 25-18, 25-10, 25-18, on Thursday night at Maquoketa High School.
“We were a little disappointed tonight, and we were frustrated,” Beckman coach Todd Troutman said. “I have to take responsibility for that. We expect more and we have to stay positive. The girls are working hard, but it’s that consistency that we’re looking for. We weren’t really consistent tonight, and that makes it disappointing. We just have to keep getting better.”
The key pieces from last season may be gone for Beckman (14-5), but new faces are rising to take on bigger roles. Lansing was an important part of last year’s success — finishing second in kills behind Schmitt with 219 — but now she’s the big hitter in the Blazers’ lineup.
“I just love this game, and being a part of a team is my favorite thing,” said Lansing, who upped her kills total on the season to 139. “Being on the court, the vibe, I love it. I’m just trying to keep everyone on the same page while I’m out there and make sure everyone’s relaxed and the energy’s all good. When our energy is good, we’re more consistent all the way around.”
Beckman’s efforts offensively and in serve-receive are trending in the right direction, with senior Steffen (394 assists this season) improving as the new setter and sophomore Alexie Hogan — Olivia’s younger sister — picking things up defensively (148 digs).
“We just have to keep working together, and it’s early still,” Lansing said. “With all these young girls, they’re a little nervous right now, but once they get comfortable it’ll be great.”
Even in a sweep victory over the Cardinals (0-8), Beckman’s longtime coach still has his eyes on getting better.
“We didn’t have a lot of consistent passing, we weren’t communicating well, and we have a lot of room for growth,” Troutman said. “As I reminded the girls, we’re about halfway through the season and that excuse (of mixing in new players) has to go out the window. We need to refocus and get better every day.”
