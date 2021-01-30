Dubuque Hempstead and Western Dubuque figure to contend for top seeds in their respective substate boys basketball tournaments next month.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association released groupings for the Class 4A and Class 3A postseasons on Friday. Seedings will follow in a few weeks.
Hempstead tops the Substate 4 field with a 9-2 record through Thursday night, followed by North Scott at 8-3. The substate also includes Davenport West (5-2), Muscatine (6-6), Dubuque Senior (3-8) and Clinton (1-10).
Western Dubuque (10-2) and Decorah (12-4) own the top records in Class 3A Substate 3. The field also includes Crestwood (7-4), Dubuque Wahlert (6-4), Waverly-Shell Rock (7-6), Independence (6-7), Charles City (6-8) and Benton Community (0-15).
Monticello (13-0) and Solon (13-1) lead the way in Class 3A Substate 4. The field also includes West Delaware (8-7), Center Point-Urbana (7-7), Vinton-Shellsburg (6-8), DeWitt Central (5-7), Maquoketa (5-9) and South Tama (1-8).