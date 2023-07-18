CASCADE, Iowa — Following Cascade’s state tournament-clinching victory on Tuesday, Cade Rausch took a brief moment to soak in the moment.
“This program has had such great baseball teams over the years,” Rausch said. “It just feels great to be the first team going back two years in a row.”
The Class 2A No. 7-ranked Cougars rallied for five runs in the sixth inning during last week’s come-from-behind victory over MFL/Mar-Mac in the Substate 3 championship game to advance to the sixth state tournament in the program’s rich history.
Recommended for you
But for the first time, the Cougars will be making back-to-back appearances after reaching the quarterfinals in 2022.
Cascade opens Class 2A tournament action at 4:30 p.m. today against Woodward-Granger at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa.
“These guys expected it,” Cascade coach Roamn Hummel said. “We have a lot of guys back from last year’s team, and this was their goal all along.”
And for just the third time in history, Cascade and longtime rival Beckman Catholic advanced to state in the same season. The Cougars and Trailblazers qualified together in 1982, as well as last year.
For several years, Cascade and Beckman were habitually paired in the same substate and squared off for the right to make the state tournament in what was often considered the de facto state championship game.
“Things finally worked out in that sense,” Hummel said. “The state’s doing a lot better job of keeping us and Beckman apart, and now we get a chance to actually go to the state tournament together.”
Cascade is seeded third and would not meet top-seeded Beckman until the championship game.
Rausch, the Cougars’ primary backstop developed into a shut-down closer last season. This year he has emerged as the team’s ace. The senior earned two wins and allowed just one run over 10 innings in Cascade’s postseason run thus far.
“He’s the leader of our team, I think, and he’s a leader on the mound, for sure,” Hummel said. “Cade has stepped in this season and has been just a phenomenal competitor. That’s just the way he is.”
Fellow senior Mason Otting continued his postseason flair for the dramatic after delivering the game-winning hit at last year’s substate final. On Tuesday, with the offense sputtering all game, Otting delivered a game-tying double that sparked a five-run, game-clinching rally.
“Mason Otting did the same exact thing for us last year,” Rausch said. “Same exact scenario, and he came through again.”
Despite projected ace Cooper Hummel’s limited innings due to arm troubles, the Cougars boast a combined team ERA of 2.82. Seniors Jase Reinke and Rausch lead the team with five wins a piece and sub 2.00 ERAs over a combined 88 2/3 innings as Cascade’s veteran workhorses.
Freshman Eli Fritz and eighth-grader Jackson Greene have been more than serviceable on the back end, contributing four wins over a combined 44 1/3 innings.
Offensively, Cascade carries a .340 team batting average in the tourney, nearly 50 percentage points higher than last year’s state-quarterfinal squad. Otting (.435) and Hummel (.400) lead the team in average, while six others are hitting at least .300 or better.
“We have all the pieces to do it,” Reinke said following Cascade’s victory over Denver in the district finals. “I think we could definitely go far.”