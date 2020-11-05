During last year’s Wisconsin state cross country meet, there was no doubt in Kayci Martensen’s mind that she was the state champion.
This year, thanks to COVID-19 causing the race to be run in sections instead of as one group, she had to wait nearly four hours after crossing the finish line before hearing the results.
“It was a long ride home from Colby (Wis.),” the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week said. “I knew I ran the best that I could, but the other top two runners in the state were in the second section so I just didn’t know how I did. We got home and kept hitting refresh on the WIAA results page until they popped up.”
Martensen, a junior on the Southwestern/Benton/Cuba City tri-op, not only won her second straight Division 2 individual title, but she did so in decisive fashion. Martensen finished with a time of 18:09, while the runner-up came in 27 seconds later.
“It was such a great feeling to see that I won,” she said. “I had been running some good times the past few meets, so I had some confidence in myself that I would be able to repeat as state champ.”
Head coach Paul Reynolds had little doubt that Martensen had earned a repeat title after watching her cross the finish line.
“This girl won every meet she competed in by a minute, so we had prepped her to perform like she was running by herself,” Reynolds said. “We set up time splits every half mile so she could still push herself. She’s just a special athlete who does what it takes to be the best.”
Martensen was joined by her younger sister Hanna, who finished seventh overall in 19:20.89 to conclude her freshman season.
“We train with each other all the time, so to get to share this with her is pretty special,” Kayci said. “We are just so thankful to even have had a season, let alone the state meet, because we know so many schools that didn’t get that opportunity.”
Kayci Martensen will compete in one final meet this weekend, at the Wisconsin Meet of Champions in Brillion, Wis.
“There were a bunch of schools who didn’t get to compete, so this is a meet for all of the state’s best runners to have the chance to run against each other,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to it.”
Martensen, who runs year-round, said she is excited to start preparing for this spring’s track and field season after last year’s was called off due to COVID. During her freshman season, she took home gold medals in the 1,600 and 3,200 to go along with a silver in the 800.
“She just gives 110 percent at everything she does,” Reynolds said. “She’s extremely humble and cares about the team and how she can help make the team better. She’s unbelievably fun to coach, and I’m glad we have another year with her.”