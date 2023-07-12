CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — It just felt like the big hits were coming.
In a flurry, finally they did.
After five innings of missed opportunities and hard contact that yielded a zero on the scoreboard, Cascade exploded for five runs on five hits in the bottom of the sixth inning to erase a one-run deficit and rally past upset-minded MFL/Mar-Mac, 5-1, in a Class 2A Substate 3 final at Robinson-Dresser Complex.
No. 7-ranked Cascade (24-8) advanced to its sixth state tournament appearance in program history, but will be making back-to-back trips for the first time.
“To be in this scenario where we can repeat is incredible,” Cascade coach Roamn Hummel said. “We have a lot of guys back from last year’s team and that’s what was in their head.”
Cade Rausch earned his second victory of the postseason with a complete-game four-hitter, including six strikeouts.
“Last year at substate we waited until the sixth inning to get our bats going,” Rausch said. “Same exact scenario. We were getting a good piece of the ball all night, so I knew that they were gonna come at some point.”
MFL (20-12) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second on Brayden Gordon’s RBI double, giving the Bulldogs a lead they held until the sixth.
Cascade, which outhit MFL, 9-4, made solid contact throughout the game, but to no avail. Cooper Hummel’s third-inning long fly ball would have tied the game, but fell into the centerfielder’s glove a couple feet in front of the 375-foot marker.
Cass Hoffman’s sizzling liner likely would have scored two, but zipped directly to short for an out. The Cougars squandered a second-and-third no-out situation in that fourth inning.
“You can’t really fault our guys for swinging the way they did,” Roamn Hummel said. “They hit a lot of balls hard, just right at guys.”
Rausch escaped a jam in the fourth and held the Bulldogs scoreless in the fifth to keep the deficit 1-0 and set the stage for a firework-filled sixth inning.
Ty Frasher led off with a double to left, and Mason Otting followed with a game-tying two-bagger of his own.
“I knew I had to get him in right there,” said Otting, who replicated his heroics after delivering the big hit in last year’s substate final. “That situation has happened to us before this year. We just needed to stay true to ourselves, and eventually it was going to come.”
Cass Hoffman followed with an infield single to put runners on first and third — an ideal opportunity for a Cascade special.
With the runners in motion, Will Hosch dropped down a perfectly executed suicide squeeze to put the Cougars ahead, 2-1, with what proved to be the game-winning RBI.
After Mick Hoffman’s RBI double made it 3-1, Nathan Schockemoehl deadened another picturesque squeeze for a 4-1 advantage.
“It’s something that we’ve done throughout the year,” Roamn Hummel said. “It’s not a big surprise that we did it. Nathan has been phenomenal at getting those down, and Will Hosch is always just a great contact guy. They did a great job of getting those down.”
Rausch, who gave himself added cushion with a sacrifice fly to up the lead to 5-1 in the sixth, wasted no time slamming the door, retiring the Bulldogs on three pitches in the seventh.
“Going back-to-back is just awesome,” Rausch said. “This program has had such great baseball teams, and it just feels great to be the first team going back two times in a row.”
Fellow senior Otting agreed.
“Especially with this team,” Otting added. “They’re all my brothers. It means so much.”