Alayna Digman had nine kills and four blocks, Emily Fields delivered 14 assists, and the Platteville volleyball team swept rival Lancaster, 25-13, 25-14, 25-15, on Thursday night in Platteville, Wis.
Becca Hoyer had 10 digs and Izzy Carroll added four aces for the Hillmen.
Morgan DeBuhr lead the Flying Arrows with four digs, three kills and one block. Abi Martin added 15 assists.
Shullsburg 3, Belmont 0 — At Belmont, Wis.: Reva Spillane set up 26 assists, Kayla Klotz had 15 kills and Layla Alt added 13 digs as the Miners swept the Braves, 25-20, 25-11, 25-15. Ashley Knebel led Belmont with 13 assists.
Darlington 3, Fennimore 1 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Sydney Beasley had 16 kills, Lizzie Schwartz added 12 assists, and the Redbirds held back the Golden Eagles, 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-15. Bailee Hunt led Fennimore with 23 assists.
Cascade 3, Camanche 1 — At Cascade, Iowa: Abby Welter and Molly McElmeel had 11 kills apiece, Jess Hoffman provided 33 assists and 17 digs, and the Cougars secured a 20-25, 25-18, 25-10, 25-18 victory.
Anamosa 3, Bellevue 2 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Brin Daugherty had 38 assists, 21 digs and 17 kills to lead the Comets, who dropped a five-set thriller to Anamosa.
Galena 2, Byron 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Maggie Furlong hit for 10 kills and Sami Wasmund added 14 digs, seven kills and two aces as the Pirates swept past Byron, 25-15, 25-17.
Polo 2, River Ridge (Ill.) 0 — At Hanover, Ill.: The Wildcats dropped a 25-15, 25-22 match to Polo and fell to 1-9 overall on the season.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Naumann, Bobcats claim gold — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Max Naumann tied for medalist honors with a 39, while Jax Stelzer shot a 41 and Davis Stelzer added a 44 to lead Western Dubuque to a 169 and first place at Jones Park Golf Course. The Bobcats scored better than Iowa City Liberty, Waterloo West and Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
Vaassen takes 1st — At Dubuque Golf & Country Club: Ben Vaassen fired a 37 to earn medalist honors and led Dubuque Wahlert to third place with a 165 in a quadrangular with Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Cedar Rapids Washington and Iowa City High.
Rams 4th — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Jake Woodward shot a 34 to lead Dubuque Senior to a 145 and fourth place at Airport National Golf Course against Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Cedar Rapids Prairie.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Bobcats 3rd, 4th — At Iowa City: Lauren Klein placed fourth in 20:37 to lead the Western Dubuque girls to third place out of 11 teams at the Bob Brown Classic. Cade Messer placed fourth in 17:29 to lead the WD boys to fourth out of 13 teams.