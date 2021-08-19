Here is a capsule look at area teams in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference this season:
EAST DUBUQUE
Coach — Joe Edler (second year)
Last season — 1-5
Returning starters — Gabe Hilby (Sr., OL/DL); Sam Bowman (Sr., QB/DB); Sam Huntington (Sr., RB/DL); Connor Miller (Sr., OL/LB), Dawson Feyen (Sr., RB/DB); Zach Freiburger (Sr., OL/DL); Brevin Lee (Sr., WR/DB); Colin Sutter (Jr., OL/DL)
Other returning letterwinners — Connor Miller (Sr., OL/LB); Josh Ballantine (Sr., OL/DL); Sam Bonner (Sr., OL/DL)
Key newcomers — Aidan Mead (Soph., OL/DL); Bradey Huseman (Soph., RB/DB)
Outlook — Entering his second season at the helm of the Warriors, Edler has high expectations for this fall. In the abbreviated spring schedule last year, East Dubuque proved it could compete despite a 1-5 record. A big reason for the optimism is the returning core of veterans. The Warriors’ returning starters consist of nearly all seniors with varsity experience, led by playmakers Bowman, Huntington and Feyen.
Schedule — Aug. 27: DURAND-PECATONICA; Sept. 3: at Fulton; Sept. 10: at Deerfield (Wis.); Sept. 17: at Lena-Winslow; Sept. 24: STOCKTON; Oct. 1: at Forreston; Oct. 8: EASTLAND/PEARL CITY; Oct. 15: at Dakota; Oct. 22: GALENA
GALENA
Coach — Ed Freed (19th year)
Last season — 5-1
Returning starters — Ethan Hefel (Sr., QB/DB); Brady Schemehorn (Sr., WR/DB/P); Gabe Garcia (Sr. OL, DL); Payton LuGrain (Sr., OL/DL); Kyler Furstenburg (Sr., OL); Carson Miller (Sr, OL/DL); Jarrett Basten (Sr., LB); Isaac Somers (Sr., LB); Kevin Trinidad (Sr., K/OL/DL); Julian Garcia (Sr., K/RB/LB)
Other returning letterwinners — Jacob Heisler (Sr., WR/DB); Calvin Quick (Sr., RB/LB); Zidane Lopez (Sr.OL/LB); Evan Ettleman (Sr., C/LB)
Key newcomers — Ashton Sproule (Jr., OL/DL); Sam Eaton (Jr., RB/DB); Ryan Stoffregen (Jr., TE/LB); Kolby Knautz (Jr., OL/DL); Keaton Bauer (Jr., OL/DL); Kaleb Muehleip (Jr., OL/DL); John Wubbern (Jr., QB/DB); Tanner Wienen (Jr., RB/LB); Jayce Kirchner (Jr., RB/LB)
Outlook — Galena looks to build upon a promising 2020 spring season where its only setback was a hard-fought loss against conference champion Lena-Winslow. A key to the Pirates’ success may just start up front on the offensive line. They return four starters from last season to protect third-year starting quarterback, Ethan Hefel. Playmaking wide receiver Brady Schemehorn also returns to give the Pirates even more depth at the skill positions. They will also be experienced in special teams, where the booming legs of Trinidad and Julian Garcia give them an advantage against nearly every opponent they face.
Schedule — Aug. 27: FULTON; Sept. 4: at Madison; Sept. 10: LENA-WINSLOW; Sept. 17: at Stockton; Sept. 24: FORRESTON; Oct. 1: at Eastland/Pearl City; Oct. 8: DAKOTA; Oct. 15: at Durand/Pecatonica; Oct. 22: at East Dubuque
STOCKTON
Coach — Matt Leitzen (second year)
Last season — 3-3
Returning starters — Jamie Stocks (Sr., OL/DL); Austin Eisfeller (Sr., OL/DL); Ian Broshous (Sr., RB/S); Caleb Mammoser (Sr., QB/DB); Drew Mensendike (Sr., TE/DE); Hunter Allen (Sr., OL)
Key newcomers — Jace Phillips (Jr., RB/LB); Griffin Luke (Jr.,TE/DE); Dustin Oppold ( Jr.,RB/LB); Dawson Broshous (Jr., OL/DE); Michael Haas (Soph., OL/DL)
Outlook — The Blackhawks return a lot of key pieces from a defense that allowed just 16 points per game last season, so that should bode well for them early. On offense, they bring back Mammoser, Mensendike and Ian Broshous, who all were significant playmakers for them in the spring. Stockton also returns all-conference lineman Eisfeller and Stocks, which should be a stabilizing force up front. The Blackhawks will, however, need to make up a significant amount of yards on the ground, left by the graduated Andrew Haas.
Schedule — Aug. 27: at Forreston; Sept. 3: EASTLAND/PEARL CITY; Sept. 10: at Dakota; Sept. 17: GALENA; Sept. 24: at East Dubuque; Oct. 1: FULTON; Oct. 9: at Fieldcrest; Oct. 15: LENA-WINSLOW; Oct. 22: DURAND-PECATONICA