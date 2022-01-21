Dan Runkle, who helped transform the University of Dubuque into a perennial conference contender during his 20 years as athletic director, will step down at the end of the academic year, the school announced Thursday.
Runkle, a 32-year college football coach prior to taking his current position, will help mentor his successor as he transitions into a position within the office of advancement. He will lead the university’s fundraising and endowment efforts in the area of intercollegiate athletics, recreation, and wellness.
Runkle took over the athletic program at a time when it needed help.
“It was obvious that it would take a lot of work and commitment before the Spartan program would be competitive,” Runkle said in a press release announcing his decision. “Fortunately, UD experienced tremendous growth in facilities and programs under the leadership of president Jeffrey Bullock, board chairman Joseph Chlapaty and the Board of Trustees. Their commitment to the athletic program initiated tremendous growth in budgets, staffing, and facilities, which then led to success across the board.
“It is with great pride that I can look out my office door and see the championship banners hanging which represent a variety of our programs. Our success in the past 12 years can be attributed to an outstanding coaching staff, the commitment given to athletics from administration and having some of the best athletic facilities in Division III.”
Under Runkle’s direction, the Spartans have claimed conference championships in women’s golf (2021, 2020, 2019), baseball (2018), men’s indoor track and field (2018, 2017), football (2015, 2011), women’s basketball (2015), men’s basketball (2021, 2016), men’s golf (2014), women’s soccer (2014) and men’s soccer (fall 2021, spring 2021, 2010). The Spartans won Iowa Conference tournament championships in volleyball (2019, 2018), baseball (2018), men’s basketball (2021, 2015, 2012) and women’s soccer (2014, 2009).
Runkle became the University of Dubuque director of athletics in August 2002 after spending the previous 21 years as head football coach and assistant professor at NCAA Division II Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minn. He is a member of the athletic hall of fame at Illinois College, Minnesota State University and the North Central Conference.
WIAC honors UW-P’s Domask — The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference named the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Maiah Domask, a senior forward from Waupun, Wis., as its women’s basketball player of the week. Domask notched her seventh and eighth double-doubles of the season and leads the conference in both points per game (17) and rebounds (11) per game. Against UW-Whitewater on Jan. 12, she scored 22 points and came away with 12 rebounds. Three days later, she posted a 23-point, 13-rebound output at UW-Stevens Point.
Buol picks Augustana — Tanner Buol, a three-year starter on the Dubuque Senior offensive line, will continue his football career at Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill., this fall. The 6-foot-1, 270-pounder earned honorable mention all-Mississippi Valley Conference and honorable mention all-area as a junior, then collected second-team all-MVC and all-area as a senior this fall.
Wartburg lands Lewin — Payton Lewin, a 5-foot-10, 216-pound senior offensive and defensive lineman from West Delaware, will continue his football career at Wartburg College in the fall. He had 26 tackles, two sacks and 11 tackles for loss this season.
Krafcisin to retire at DMACC — Steve Krafcisin, a former University of Iowa men’s basketball star, recently announced his retirement from coaching the Des Moines Area Community College women’s basketball team at the end of the season. He entered this season with a 334-162 record at DMACC.
Following his playing days, he began his coaching career as an assistant at Loras College from 1984-87. His career also included stops as an assistant at Iowa State University and the University of North Dakota and as the head coach of the North Iowa Community College before he took his first women’s coaching position at DMACC in 2005-06.