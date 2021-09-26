Dubuque Senior can feel the momentum building, and it’s been a long time coming.
Behind second-year coach and former Ram standout athlete Haley Zenner, the Senior volleyball program is on the upswing.
While the proof has been evident all season — even cracking the Class 5A state volleyball rankings a few weeks ago — the strongest evidence may have been a runner-up finish at the 42nd annual Dubuque Invitational on Saturday at Senior High School.
“I think the girls are pretty happy with how they finished,” said Zenner, who graduated from Senior in 2012 and starred for the Rams in volleyball, basketball, track and softball. “Talking to them at the end of the day, as coaches, we were very happy. We thought it was very consistent and probably the best pool play at a tournament that we’ve had. We’re just looking to build off that as we move forward for the rest of the season.”
The Rams (17-10) finished the 10-team tournament with a 4-2 mark, going 2-1 in pool play and closing 2-1 in the championship bracket to reach the final, where they dropped a 21-6, 21-12 decision to Class 4A No. 2-ranked North Scott.
“I think the program is moving the right way,” said Rams senior setter Maggie McDonnell. “(Coach) coming in here, she’s doing a really good job of building and improving it every year and making us better every day in practice.”
Katelyn Kitchen delivered 27 kills for the Rams, while Olivia Baxter and Maya Watters added 23 kills apiece. Alana McDermott provided 58 digs, and Sophie Link chipped in 36 more.
McDonnell finished with 37 assists and Jenna Lewis added 31. Baxter had 15 blocks.
“We were just proud of ourselves and how we were playing,” said Baxter, a senior middle hitter. “We wanted to finish it, but we still did really good today. I was kind of burned out, I don’t know about anyone else. I am kind of tired. We really played our hearts out at the beginning of the day and we got down a bit at the end, but that happens.”
Senior opened pool play with victories over East Dubuque (21-4, 21-10) and Davenport Central (21-9, 21-10), then suffered a tight loss to the Lancers, 16-21, 21-14, 15-11, to earn a trip to the championship bracket.
“I think we did really well playing as a team,” Baxter said. “That’s something we struggled with in the middle of the season and we definitely had a talk about that. It’s been going a lot better playing together as one big team.”
In the quarterfinals, Senior rallied for a 13-21, 21-15, 15-13 triumph over Class 5A No. 13-ranked Bettendorf, then played its strongest match of the day in downing Class 3A No. 12 Independence, 21-8, 21-19.
“I think that is really good for us,” McDonnell said. “I knew coming into it that we could do really well if we played together and with our focus and control. At the end of the day, we’re really proud of how we played.”
Dubuque Hempstead finished 2-2 and bowed out in the championship quarterfinals. Ashley Glennon led the Mustangs (12-9) with 27 kills, while Addi Wright added 23 kills and Dani Kurth closed with 18. Olivia Helle delivered 43 digs and Maggie Nevins racked up 82 assists.
“This has always been a very solid tournament. There are great teams that we don’t normally play on Tuesdays and it’s nice to see those matchups,” Hempstead coach Jacque Arensdorf said. “This was a busy week with homecoming and the dance tonight. I think that the girls had a lot on their plates this week and performed really well. From their set on Tuesday all the way through today.”
In pool play, the Mustangs swept Davenport West, 21-9, 23-21, but lost a tight match with Independence, 21-13, 20-22, 15-13. Hempstead then topped Class 5A No. 15-ranked Iowa City High, 21-17, 18-21, 15-13, before stepping right into a rematch in the championship quarterfinals that the Little Hawks won, 23-21, 21-15.
“We came in very much looking forward to playing Iowa City High again, because we dropped a match to them three weeks ago at another tournament,” Arensdorf said. “It’s good to see them again, but unfortunately, we had to play them twice in a short span. We won the first match but lost the second, but it was still good to see. We’re definitely a better team than we were a few weeks ago, and that performance showed it.”
East Dubuque was eliminated in the consolation bracket semifinals with a loss to Davenport West, 21-15, 21-6.