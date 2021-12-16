The University of Wisconsin added a recruiting class with 13 scholarship players and another seven walk-ons, and the Badgers drew heavily on in-state talent on national signing day.
Ten incoming players who signed national letters of intent Wednesday hail from the Badger State, including four-star offensive lineman Joe Brunner and three-star quarterback Myles Burkett.
More importantly, Badgers head coach Paul Chryst said, they are all players who will fit into the program.
“It’s really important for us always to have guys that join our team that are and will become great fits and great members of this team,” he said at his press conference Wednesday. “I think what I get excited about with this group of young men is they’re tremendous fits to our program. Our current players have a big part in the recruiting, and I know our current players are excited for these guys to be joining us. So, grateful for that group to be joining our Badger football family.”
Burkett, a 5-11, 203-pound native of Franklin, Wis., was the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s Large School Offensive Player of the Year and took home both the Wisconsin Associated Press and Gatorade Player of the Year honors after leading Franklin to a 14-0 record and the Wisconsin Division 1 state championship.
He was also the Dave Krieg Award winner as the state’s top quarterback after throwing for 2,427 yards with 36 touchdowns and four interceptions as a senior. He capped a 31-game prep career in which he threw for 6,483 yards and 71 touchdowns to go along with 1,054 rushing yards and 14 more TDs. He was a three-time Southeast Conference player of the year.
“Pretty early you saw that he certainly had enough talent,” Chryst said “The more you watched him, the more I liked how he played, competed. The more you talked to him and were around him, I just think who he is and the competitive part of him, the leadership abilities that he has, I thought that’s a really good fit. Every time I have a chance to be around him I get more excited about him.”
Brunner, a 6-foot-5, 265-pound native of Whitefish Bay, Wis., was a two-time all-state selection by the WFCA and earned the Joe Thomas Award as the state’s top prep offensive lineman.
Brunner was named to the all-state first team on both the offensive and defensive line as a senior, and was a three-time first-team all-North Shore Conference selection. His brother, Tommy, is a defensive end at Wisconsin.
Curt Neal, a four-star nose tackle from Cornelius, N.C., headlines the rest of the Badgers’ recruiting class. He is joined by three-star cornerbacks Avyonne Jones (Southlake, Texas) and A’Khoury Lyde (Paterson, N.J.); three-star receivers Vinny Anthony (Louisville, Ky.) and Tommy McIntosh (DeWitt, Mich.); three-star safety Austin Brown (Johnston City, Ill.); three-star defensive end Tristan Monday (Scottsdale, Ariz.); three-star offensive lineman Barrett Nelson (Stoughton, Wis.); three-star tight end JT Seagreaves (Monroe, Wis.); three-star inside linebacker Aidan Vaughn (Wixom, Mich.); and three-star athlete Cade Yacamelli (Trafford, Pa.).
The Badgers’ incoming walk-ons include three-star outside linebacker Austin Harnetiaux, from Clyde Hill, Wash.; offensive lineman John Clifford, from Watertown, Wis., and Drew Evans, of Fort Atkinson, Wis.; running back Zach Gloudeman, from Spring Green, Wis.; receiver Cole Toennies, of Middleton, Wis.; safety Jackson Trudgeon, from Fitchburg, Wis.; and Gavin Lahm, a placekicker from Kaukauna, Wis.
“As always, today is a day that you’re grateful for. I say that because you got a group of young men that are joining your team and just kind of making it official and you appreciate all the efforts that go into it by everyone,” Chryst said. “Especially this class. This was a unique time for someone in this class to go through this recruiting process, and their families, but you appreciate all that went into getting to this point.”