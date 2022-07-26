Not many coaches in the tri-state area can claim they’ve led both the boys and girls basketball programs at the same high school.
Scott Schaber is now on that short list, as the former East Dubuque girls coach has been hired to lead the Warriors boys program to replace Eric Miller, who resigned in May after 14 seasons to become activities director as his alma mater, Dubuque Hempstead.
“It sort of feels like I never left East Dubuque,” said Schaber, who led the ED girls from 2017-20 and spent the past two seasons on the Dubuque Senior boys staff under Wendell Eimers. “They’ve got supportive parents, a great administration, a great student section and a great booster club. You miss it when you’re gone, and I’m very privileged and fortunate to come back and have this opportunity.”
Following Miller, of course, will be Schaber’s toughest challenge yet.
Under Miller’s watch, the Warriors racked up a 329-89 record over his 14 seasons for a 79% winning percentage. Miller piloted ED to two sectional championships in 2017 and 2019 to reach the unofficial state quarterfinals — called super sectionals in Illinois — while claiming five regional championships in 2011, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019. The Warriors won six conference titles under his watch, coming in 2015 and then five straight from 2017-21.
Needless to say, Schaber has his work cut out for him to continue building on that tradition.
“This whole transition has probably provided some good conversation down at the local coffee and barber shops,” Schaber said. “They’ll say, ‘Coach Schaber won’t be able to fill Coach Miller’s shoes.’ Well, he’s 6-foot-8 and I’m about 6-foot, so no I probably won’t be filling his shoes. But I’m going to work extremely hard to build on that tradition that Coach Miller and his staff has built over the years at East Dubuque.”
Schaber is certainly a veteran coach who has plenty of experience in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference. His first head coaching gig was with the River Ridge/Scales Mound girls program for three seasons, then he took over the Galena boys from 2007-09.
After his first stint with the Pirates, Schaber went on a two-year run with the Loras College women’s program as varsity assistant and head JV coach, then spent one season as head assistant varsity coach at his alma mater, Clarke University.
This won’t be the first time Schaber’s returned to a school he previously worked at, as he went back to Galena and coached the boys program again from 2014-17. He finished with a 74-71 overall record leading the Pirates for five total seasons.
“People are going to think we’re two different coaches, but I think we’re more alike than we are different,” Schaber said of Miller. “We may have different personalities and different temperaments, but we both preach being the best version of yourself, whether that’s on the court, in the classroom or in the community. The development of young men, not just basketball players, because we’re in the service industry and we want to give to each other in the roles that are defined for us.”
Schaber then led the East Dubuque girls team to three of its most successful seasons in program history from 2017-20. The Warriors went 61-25 under Schaber, winning conference and Class 1A regional championships during his tenure. The Warriors’ 61 victories are the most in any three-year stretch in ED girls program history.
Schaber powered the Warriors to conference and regional titles during the 2017-18 season, which was no small feat as the NUIC title was the program’s only in the past 27 years, while the regional crown was East Dubuque’s second in a 31-year span.
“We work and prepare to win our last game of the season, from the first day to the last,” Schaber said. “There may be different things I’ll bring to the program, but the foundation that Coach Miller built at East Dubuque is exactly the kind that I want to try and continue there. Keeping that level of success for such a long time is something you don’t see that often in high school basketball. We’re going to try and keep it going the best way we can and that’s what I’m aiming to do.”
Schaber has spent the past two seasons at Dubuque Senior, serving as a boys varsity assistant under Eimers and leading the sophomore team this past season — keeping his drive alive to once again lead his own program.
“I’ve always got the juices flowing,” Schaber said. “I know where I’m at, I’m on the back nine of my coaching career and I don’t want to take this opportunity for granted. Wherever I’ve been, every where it’s been about family and this time, being back in the NUIC, somewhere I’m very familiar with, seeing familiar faces, and to do this in East Dubuque it’s going to feel like I didn’t even leave. I’m going to have great support and I’m coming back home. Let’s get after it again.”
