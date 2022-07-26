Scott Schaber
East Dubuque girls basketball coach Scott Schaber talks to his players during a timeout during their game in Galena, Ill., on Feb. 8, 2019. Schaber resigned in 2020 but is returning to the school to front the boys program.

Not many coaches in the tri-state area can claim they’ve led both the boys and girls basketball programs at the same high school.

Scott Schaber is now on that short list, as the former East Dubuque girls coach has been hired to lead the Warriors boys program to replace Eric Miller, who resigned in May after 14 seasons to become activities director as his alma mater, Dubuque Hempstead.

