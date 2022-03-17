Southwestern’s Nate Reiff played a key role in the Wildcats’ deep tournament run.
Reiff, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week, scored 20 points for the Wildcats in a 79-74 overtime loss to Bangor in a WIAA Division 5 boys sectional championship game Saturday in Prairie du Chien. The six-foot-seven-inch senior also added 14 points on Thursday, when the Wildcats defeated Potosi, 59-55, in a sectional semifinal.
“Nate really showed how much more multi-dimensional of a player he has become during the tournament,” Southwestern coach Clint Nemitz said. “As the competition got tougher, he played better and better. In our game against Bangor, they did not have an answer for him. He was using his left hand on hook shots and just doing things we didn’t see from him earlier in the season.”
Reiff, who was a three-year varsity player for the Wildcats, was plagued by injuries during his sophomore and junior seasons.
“I was getting more and more minutes my sophomore year and was really starting to get into the swing of things and then I ended up breaking my ankle about three-quarters of the way through the season,” Reiff said. “I missed the playoffs, but got to see the atmosphere. That really pushed me to put in extra time during the offseason.”
As a junior, Nate averaged 10 points and four rebounds per game, but was once again sidelined with an ankle injury that kept him out for about half of the season.
“That was really frustrating for me because I had spent the summer putting in so much work, and then I wasn’t able to play the full season,” he said. “Again it made me want to put in the work so I could get the most out of my senior season.”
Finally healthy, Nate led the team in scoring and rebounds his senior year, averaging 16.8 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
“Nate really evolved into a great leader for us,” Nemitz said. “He led by example and was very helpful with teaching our younger guys. He was one of the guys who did things the right way. He was frequently in the weight room, he was doing well academically, and he was a role model on the basketball court.”
Following the conclusion of his senior season, Nate was named to the Division 5 all-star team and was a SWAL first-team all-conference selection.
“We play in such a tough conference, and this year our schedule really had us set up for a good post season run,” Reiff said. “We were playing Division 4 ranked teams like Cuba City and Mineral Point regularly, and then we got moved down to Division 5 for the tournament. We ended up having a tough ending, but it was nice to be able to play an entire season.”
The Wildcats were ousted from the tournament by Bangor in overtime in the sectional final.
“There were a lot of emotions in that game,” he said. “It sucks the way it ended, but when it went to overtime we still thought we could win it.”
Reiff said the confidence he gained throughout the years was evident in his play his final season.
“I have grown leaps and bounds in terms of my confidence,” he said. “I was very timid when I was younger, but this year I really wanted to get the ball in my hands. I think that confidence is what helped me improve as a player the most.”