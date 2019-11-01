PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A two-game deficit was too much for the Platteville Hillmen’s comeback effort Thursday night as they fell to fourth-ranked McFarland, 3-1, in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal.
The top-seeded and fifth-ranked Hillmen (35-7) fell, 25-20 and 25-23, in the first two sets before winning the third, 25-16. The Hillmen then fell in Set 4, 25-23. The Spartans (35-3) advanced to Saturday’s sectional final in East Troy to face No. 2 Lakeside Lutheran (34-6).
“We beat McFarland at a tournament earlier in the season and I just don’t think we were ready mentally tonight,” Platteville coach Danielle Duerst said. “McFarland has improved a great deal since then, and I think we thought it was going to be an easy win for us. We did not play our best volleyball tonight.”
The Hillmen led, 12-9, in the first set, before the Spartans knotted the score at 13 on a kill by Nina Crull. They held on to the lead for the remainder of the set, and Crull finished the match with a team-high 14 kills — as did 6-foot-2-inch middle blocker Katie Hildebrandt.
Platteville again took an early lead in Set 2, going up, 8-2, on a tip by Izzy Carroll. Carroll finished with a team-high 17 kills to go with three blocks and two aces.
An ace serve from McFarland’s Peyton Witt tied the game at 10-10, as the two teams exchanged the lead several times before the Spartans went up, 19-18. The Hillmen pulled within one at 24-23, but a service error gave the win to the Spartans.
The Hillmen came out firing in Set 3 with an early 6-2 lead. McFarland pulled back within a point, but the Hillmen pulled away to win, 25-16, behind kills from Becca Hoyer and Alayna Digman.
Digman finished the match with 12 kills, while Hoyer added 11 kills and 28 digs.
“I wish we would have played the way we did in Set 3 in those first two sets,” Duerst said. “The girls were playing with a lot of emotion and were in a it’s-now-or-never state. But credit McFarland for really coming back with energy in the fourth set.”
Platteville held on to a 20-17 lead in the final set before kills from Gwen Crull and Nina Crull helped tie the game at 20-20. The Hillmen reclaimed a 21-20 lead, but back-to-back kills from Hildebrandt and Hannah Rounds returned the lead to the Spartans for the final time.
Gina Crull added four blocks for McFarland, while Lizzy Fortune had 46 assists. Erin Eggers added 29 digs.
Emily Fields had 31 assists for the Hillmen, while Josie Nies added 26 digs.
“This senior group was a part of three conference championships and a regional title,” Duerst said. “They were a fun group to coach, and they will be missed.”