News in your town

Nationals, GM Rizzo earn 'I told you so' World Series title

'A group of heartbroken men': Astros fall short of title

Prep football: Bryant, Bobcats set to face Washington in playoff opener

Prep football: Senior aims for redemption in Class 4A playoffs

Local & area roundup: Galena tops rival East Dubuque again in regional semifinal

College volleyball: UD peaks in sweep of Loras

Nats fans celebrate win without climbing the light poles

Prep volleyball: WD-Wahlert lived up to hype

Girls prep swimming & diving: Road to state begins this weekend

Pro wrestling: Former champ Titan out for revenge as SCWPro returns to Dubuque

Sports briefs: Vikes' Zimmer on Kearse arrest: 'I'm very, very ticked off'

NFL: Chiefs remain hopeful Mahomes will start Sunday vs. Minnesota

TH Athlete of the Week: Schmidt rarely breaks stride for No. 2 Rams

Nationals top Astros in Game 7 to win 1st World Series title

Nationals top Astros in Game 7 to win 1st World Series title

Pro wrestling: Former champ Titan out for revenge as SCWPro returns to Dubuque

Prep volleyball: WD-Wahlert lived up to the hype

Strasburg, Nats top Astros 7-2, force World Series Game 7

Prep volleyball: Mustangs survive 5-set thriller in semifinals

Prep volleyball: Bobcats oust defending champ Wahlert

Sports in brief: Vikings' Kearse faces DUI, gun charges

Prep volleyball: Galena, East Dubuque cruise to set up regional semifinal rematch

Horsepower, literally: Finnish horse show runs on manure

Local & area roundup: Pioneers picked to finish 2nd in WIAC

With each pitch at Series, call gets louder for robot umps

NCAA board approves athlete compensation for image, likeness

NFL teams did their wheeling and dealing early this year

Devils open prep hockey season this weekend

Butler wins in Miami debut

Prep volleyball: Bobcats oust defending champ Wahlert

Local & area roundup: Pioneers picked to finish 2nd in WIAC

Prep volleyball: Galena, East Dubuque cruise to set up regional semifinal rematch

Mustangs survive 5-set thriller in regional semifinals

Sports in brief: NCAA contemplating pay for athletes

Verlander, Astros can clinch World Series vs Nats in Game 6

Area well-represented at Iowa state cross country meet

Rodgers' strong play has Packers off to 7-1 start

NFL: Bears see signs of offensive growth even in loss to Chargers

Ballpark boos a rarity for shielded president

Local & area roundup: Hempstead boys, Senior girls sweep top All-MVC cross country honors