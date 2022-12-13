Southwest Wisconsin football could see a significant shift in the conference landscape under a current realignment plan being considering by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association.
And under this plan, one of the state’s toughest small-school leagues — the Six Rivers Conference — would no longer exist in football.
The WIAA’s Conference Realignment Task Force voted Tuesday on 35 requests for football in its first meeting in the review process for the 2024-25 seasons.
Southwestern was among 14 schools that submitted requests which served as a catalyst for the modified plans, although none of the plans were advanced as submitted. Southwestern’s request was to move from the Six Rivers to the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League.
Several area schools would be affected in the plan, which would dissolve the Six Rivers Conference and split the teams between the SWAL and the Ridge and Valley Conference.
Southwestern/East Dubuque, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg and River Ridge would shift from the Six Rivers to the SWAL, joining current members Cuba City, Darlington, Fennimore, Mineral Point and Belleville.
Potosi/Cassville, Black Hawk/Warren and Pecatonica/Argyle would move from the Six Rivers to the Ridge and Valley, joining Abundant Life Christian, Boscobel, Iowa-Grant, Riverdale and Wauzeka-Steuben.
The Southwest Wisconsin Conference would include Lancaster, Platteville, Prairie du Chien, Brodhead/Juda, Cambridge, Marshall, New Glarus and Richland Center.
Newly affected schools are invited to provide feedback at a virtual meeting on Jan. 5, and all schools impacted by the plan can provide feedback through the task force’s Jan. 12 meeting.
Plans advanced from the January meeting will be sent to the WIAA Board of Control to make a final decision at its March 7 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.