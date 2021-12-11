The Cuba City girls basketball team held off an aggressive second half comeback surge by Division 4 No. 10 ranked Lancaster Saturday afternoon to hand the Arrows their second loss of the season, 58-54, as part of the Wendy’s/MidWestOne Bank Classic at Loras.
Cuba City (4-2) used an 11-point first quarter performance from junior Jenna Dailey to propel the Cubans to a 26-9 lead, and the Cubans would go up by 20 points with a three-point play from freshman Olivia Olson to start the second quarter. The Arrows (4-2) struggled from three-point range in the first half, going 2-for-12, while shooting 42 percent from the field as they trailed 37-24 at the half.
“It’s always exciting to play against a ranked opponent, and we welcomed this game as an opportunity for us to get better,” first-year Cuba City head coach Jason Derby said. “It was great to see the girls come out with a lot of energy and execute our offense effectively.”
The Arrows, whose only previous loss had come to Division 3 No. 4 ranked Prairie du Chien, held the Cubans to just five third-quarter points as they pulled to within six heading into the fourth quarter.
“We knew that Lancaster would make adjustments at the half, but I’m super happy with the way our girls stayed in the game as they chipped away at the lead,” Derby said. “It says a lot about the maturity of this group by how they handled themselves in the second half.”
The Arrows ended the third quarter on a 5-0 run, and continued that into the fourth quarter where they pulled to within two at 42-40 and again at 44-42. The Cubans were able to maintain the lead with baskets from Dea Crist and Ella Vosberg, both freshmen on this year’s roster.
“We have a really good mix of juniors and seniors that have varsity experience and then a group of freshmen who are contributing right away,” Derby said. “The upperclassmen have done a great job of welcoming the younger girls and they are playing really well together.”
Cuba City kept a two-possession lead until the 35-second mark, when Lancaster senior Sophie Uppena drained a three to make it 54-51. Junior Maddison Carl was then sent to the free throw line where she made both attempts, keeping the Cubans’ lead at five points until Lancaster junior Lainee Burks connected for a three with 3.9 second remaining, making the score 56-54. Carl was sent back to the free throw line where she went 1-for-2, but an offensive rebound from freshman Summer Rogers gave the ball back to the Cubans for the duration of play.
“We knew they were going to be a tough team and that they would come back at some point, but we have a strong mindset, even being a young team,” Carl said. “It feels great to be able to beat a ranked-team, and it gives us even more confidence moving forward.”
The Cubans were led by Olson with 19 points, while Dailey added 15 and Carl nine.
Lancaster was led by Lainee Burks with 15 points, Bridee Burks with 12 and Uppena with 11.