If they can’t stop it, run it again.
Davenport West couldn’t stop it, so Dubuque Hempstead kept running quarterback Noah Pettinger up the middle.
Pettinger used his legs to set up a pair of first-half touchdowns, and the Mustangs got back on track for a potential playoff appearance with a 28-0 victory over the Falcons on Friday night at Dalzell Field.
Pettinger ran for 94 yards and completed 12 of 24 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns for Hempstead (2-3), which shook off a 30-point loss last week to rival Western Dubuque to win for the second time in three weeks.
“Last week, that was a punch in the mouth,” said Hempstead receiver Jayden Siegert, who caught five passes for 73 yards and a touchdown. “We didn’t expect to get punched in the mouth like that. We came back resilient the next week in practice and pitched a goose egg.”
Seven of Pettinger’s 12 rushing attempts gained at least eight yards. Bryar Blean added 74 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
“Just great blocking up front,” Pettinger said. “They had some great holes for me to run in and I just ran hard. I like running the ball.”
The Mustangs believe a 5-4 record is the minimum to get into the postseason, so every game from here on out will be critical — especially with games remaining against 5A No. 1-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5-0) and No. 7 Cedar Falls (4-1).
“I would really call it a must win,” Hempstead coach Jeff Hoerner said. “Our goal right now is to get back to .500, so we needed this one. It was just a huge win.”
Hempstead was methodical with its first possession Friday, milking the clock of nearly 6 minutes while churning 79 yards downfield on 13 plays. Pettinger’s 13-yard run set the Mustangs up at the West 15-yard line and Blean ran for 10 yards on the next snap before plunging into the end zone from the 1 three snaps later for a 7-0 lead.
“We wanted the ball. Our game plan was to drive it down their throat,” Blean said. “We wanted to show them we could run it whenever we wanted, and that’s what we did.”
After running three times for 26 yards on the opening drive, Pettinger ran four more times for 31 yards on the Mustangs’ next possession.
He burst through the Falcons’ defense for a 14-yard gain on fourth-and-2 from the Mustangs’ own 43-yard line to keep the drive going, then added runs of 11 and eight yards before connecting with favorite receiver Siegert for a 24-yard touchdown pass with 10:12 left in the second quarter.
West drove to the Hempstead 25 on its subsequent possession, but settled for Caleb Hass’ 42-yard field goal attempt that was well short.
Falcons quarterback Brady Hansen fumbled the snap on the third-down play and was injured after being tackled for an 8-yard loss. Peyton Hobart replaced him on West’s next possession, but the Falcons went three-and-out.
Hansen went 7 of 12 for 54 yards. Hobart was 4-for-12 for 36 yards.
Hempstead outgained West, 206-80, in the first half and took a 14-0 lead into the locker room.
A holding penalty wiped out Pettinger’s 27-yard touchdown run on Hempstead’s first possession of the second half.
He still helped get the Mustangs into the end zone. Pettinger ran for 22 yards two snaps later — with 15 of those yards coming after he was initially stopped. Kyrie Tate sprinted around the right end untouched for a 2-yard touchdown on the next play to give Hempstead a 21-0 lead with 7:30 left in the third.
The Mustangs needed just one play to score on their next drive.
Pettinger threw a pass deep down the left sideline and Luke Odefey caught it behind the defensive back, turned and sprinted the final 40 yards of a 77-yard touchdown.
“One play,” Pettinger said. “It was crazy. He’s a fast guy. We like getting him out in space, and he just made a good play on the ball.”