Here is a capsule look at the Telegraph Herald's annual all-area boys basketball team for the 2019-20 season:
FIRST TEAM
Brayden Dailey
Cuba City • Junior • Forward
Stats: 23.2 points per game (led SWAL conference); 59.4% field goals; 74.4% free throws; 30% 3-pointers; 230 total rebounds (9.6 per game, led SWAL); 38 assists; 48 steals (led SWAL); 31 total blocks (2nd in SWAL)
Honors: Unanimous first-team all-SWAL, Wisconsin Division 4 All-State
Breakdown: A strong case can easily be made for Dailey being named TH Player of the Year. He was the tri-state area’s top scorer and rebounder and anchored the Cubans to an undefeated season that they (unfortunately) didn’t get to finish out. Dailey put up similar numbers at his former school, Mineral Point, before transferring across the SWAL. So this season is really no surprise. By adding him to an already stacked Cuba City team, it’s not surprising that the Cubans were the team to beat in Wisconsin Division 4, too. The scariest thing for opponents is that he’ll be back for another year.
Michael Duax
Dubuque Hempstead • Junior • Forward
Stats: 21 points per game (led Mississippi Valley Conference); 50.1% field goals; 70.3% free throws; 33.9% 3-pointers; 189 total rebounds (8.2 per game, led MVC); 66 assists; 43 steals; 21 blocks
Honors: Mississippi Valley Conference – Valley Division Player of the Year, Unanimous first-team all-state, First-team Iowa Class 4A all-state, University of Northern Iowa commit
Breakdown: The youngest of five brothers, Duax definitely flexed all those lumps he took against his older siblings on the driveway over the years. He’d already proved he was among the elite players in the MVC a year ago, being named first-team all-conference as a sophomore. Duax brought his game to another level, leading the Mustangs in points, rebounds, assists and blocks. With another year at the prep level, Hempstead is poised for another strong season next year. One of Duax’s biggest fans is his future coach — UNI’s Ben Jacobson was a frequent Mustang spectator.
Carter Lancaster
Darlington • Junior • Guard
Stats: 20.7 points per game (3rd in SWAL); 57.1% field goals; 74.5% free throws; 37% 3-pointers; 185 rebounds (7.4 per game, 3rd in SWAL); 84 assists; 39 steals; 18 blocks
Honors: SWAL Player of the Year, Unanimous first-team all-SWAL, Wisconsin Division 4 all-state
Breakdown: There was so much talent in the SWAL this year. So it’s really saying something to grab the conference’s top player honor. Darlington closed the season 22-3 with all three losses coming against the top-ranked team in the state, Cuba City. Like pretty much everyone on this list, Lancaster loaded up the Redbirds’ stat sheet. He finished with team-highs in points, rebounds and assists while shooting an astounding 57 percent on a team-high 336 field goals. In a lot of ways, pitting Darlington against the Cubans a third time was pretty unfair. He put the Rebirds in the conversation as a Wisconsin Division 4 state title contender.
Adam Larson
Fennimore • Junior • Forward
Stats: 22.8 points per game (2nd in SWAL); 52.6% field goals; 76.5% free throws; 38.5% 3-pointers; 60 made 3-pointers (led SWAL); 166 rebounds (6.9 per game); 21 assists; 21 steals; 102 blocks (2nd in state of Wisconsin)
Honors: Unanimous first-team all-SWAL, honorable mention Wisconsin Division 4 all-state
Breakdown: Another talented junior from the SWAL conference. Larson is no “dime a dozen” though. The 6-foot-9 forward led Wisconsin Division 4 in blocks, and was part of a Golden Eagles team that only lost to the league’s elites. Two of Fennimore’s losses came to Darlington and three were at the hands of Cuba City. Larson is a big body who does much more for his team. He topped the SWAL in made 3-pointers and was super efficient at 52.6 percent from the field and 76.5 percent at the line. He is a matchup nightmare for opposing teams.
Brady Olson
Cuba City • Senior • Guard
Stats: 16.9 points per game; 52.3% field goals; 78.8% free throws; 36.2% 3-pointers; 175 total rebounds (7.3 per game); 128 assists (2nd in SWAL); 62 steals (led SWAL)
Honors: Unanimous first-team all-SWAL, Wisconsin Division 4 all-state
Breakdown: Finally, a SWAL player this conference doesn’t have to worry about next year. Cubans coach Jerry Petitgoue describes Olson as the Cubans’ “glue” guy. He was second behind only Fennimore’s Kellen Kenney with 128 assists in the league and placed second on Cuba City in points per game. His free-throw percentage is the best among SWAL players with 90-plus attempts, and he pulled down 7.3 rebounds per game despite his 5-foot-11 height. The Cubans return another loaded team next season, but with Olson graduating, it will be really interesting to see if there’s any drop off. He’s a huge reason why Cuba City posted its first-ever unbeaten year.
Declan Schemmel
East Dubuque • Junior • Guard
Stats: 16.8 points per game; 5.8 rebounds per game; 4.3 steals per game (led NUIC); 131 total steals; 3.2 assists
Honors: Unanimous first-team all-NUIC, Illinois Class 1A second-team all-state
Breakdown: The Warriors graduated three all-time greats in their 2019 class, but behind Schemmel, there was very little dip in East Dubuque’s win total. They repeated as Northwest Upstate Illini Conference champs, with Schemmel leading the team in scoring, rebounds, assists and steals. He has particularly quick hands, shattering East Dubuque’s single-season steals record by more than 30 takeaways with 131 total. There’s no reason to think the Warriors are slowing down any time soon with Schemmel coming back for his swan song.
Cael Schmitt
Dubuque Wahlert • Senior • Guard
Stats: 16.3 points per game; 44.6% field goals; 75.5% free throws; 41.1% 3-pointers; 45 total rebounds; 74 assists; 56 steals
Honors: First-team all-MVC – Valley Division, Iowa Class 3A third-team all-state
Breakdown: Schmitt’s numbers would’ve been even better in 2019-20 if he didn’t have some nagging pains, but they were still enough to earn Iowa Class 3A third-team all-state status. When finally healthy, Schmitt’s value really showed for Wahlert in the playoffs, where he averaged 24 points per game. The team leader in assists and steals, Schmitt’s offensive outburst in the second-half against No. 2 Mount Vernon erased what was an 18-point deficit in the third quarter.
Jacob Schockemoehl
Dubuque Wahlert • Senior • Guard
Stats: 19.8 points per game (2nd in MVC); 40.1% field goals; 71.3% free throws; 154 made field goals (3rd in MVC); 92 free throws made (led MVC); 106 total rebounds; 41 assists; 18 steals
Honors: Second-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference — Valley Division
Breakdown: Yes, there is absolutely room on this list for the second-leading scorer in the Mississippi Valley Conference — Iowa’s premier basketball league. Schockemoehl has hit some big shots in his career — including an overtime game-winning 3 to sink West Delaware in the Class 3A substate opener. He closes out his prep tenure as Wahlert’s ninth leading scorer with 1,071 points. That is not an easy top-10 list to crack.
SECOND TEAM
Cooper Medinger
Dubuque Senior • Senior • Guard
Breakdown: Area fans will be hard-pressed to find a better facilitator than Medinger, who, were it not for injuries, would’ve been among Iowa’s assist leaders this season.
Kellen Kenney
Fennimore • Senior • Guard
Breakdown: Kenney averaged 15.3 points per game, nine rebounds and nine assists, leading the state of Wisconsin in that last category, on his way to Division 4 honorable mention all-state status.
Daquon Lewis
Dubuque Senior • Senior • Forward
Breakdown: Terrific rebounder, rim-protector and finisher in the lane. Lewis is one of several examples of the athleticism the Rams doled out this season.
Dylan Johnson
Western Dubuque • Junior • Forward
Breakdown: The Bobcats have had some of the worst luck with injuries over recent years. Johnson put another injury-plagued WD team on his back and led the MVC Mississippi Division in scoring.
Jamari Smith
Dubuque Hempstead • Junior • Guard
Breakdown: If the TH did an all-defensive team, Smith would be on it. One of the best shut-down perimeter defenders in the MVC and terrific in transition.
THIRD TEAM
Kendrick Watkins-Hogue
Dubuque Senior • Junior • Forward
Breakdown: Senior’s record-setting receiver was just as effective on the hardwood, with a season full of highlight reel dunks and some clutch games when the Rams needed it most.
Joah Filardo
Mineral Point • Sophomore • Guard
Breakdown: Filardo played as well as anyone in the SWAL with 20 points per game and 59 3-pointers, keeping the Pointers in the hunt of an extremely deep conference.
Jackson Noll
Cuba City • Senior • Guard
Breakdown: Cuba City was showered with decorations this year for good reason. Noll cracked the Wisconsin Division 4 honorable mention all-state list and was named all-SWAL.
Mason Kramer
Prairie du Chien • Senior • Guard
Breakdown: The top scorer and assist man in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference, leading the Blackhawks within a game of another league title.
Cole Crubel
River Ridge (Wis.) • Senior • Guard
Breakdown: The all-area list would be incomplete without the Six Rivers West’s top scorer. Crubel was integral in leading the Timberwolves to a conference title.
FOURTH TEAM
Alex Aitchison
Cascade • Senior • Forward
Breakdown: The Cougars’ scoring leader set a school-record with 63.4 percent shooting on his way to the River Valley Conference elite team.
Carson Michels
Bellevue Marquette • Junior • Guard
Breakdown: Michels averaged more than 20 points per game for the Mohawks, which was just a fraction of a point behind the Tri-Rivers Conference lead.
Jack Misky
Cuba City • Junior • Forward
Breakdown: Misky’s numbers don’t leap off the page the way of some of his teammates, but 14.4 points and 7 rebounds per game are strong numbers to round out an undefeated campaign.
Ben Tressel
East Dubuque • Junior • Forward
Breakdown: A terrific revelation for the Warriors, Tressel was unstoppable in the post at spots in the season, averaging 10.4 points per game and earning first-team NUIC honors.
Ben Vandigo
Scales Mound • Sophomore • Guard
Breakdown: Vandigo anchored the Hornets’ revival season, leading Scales Mound to 24 wins and a second-place finish in the NUIC while averaging a team-high 16.7 points per contest.
HONORABLE MENTION
Bellevue: Colby Sieverding, Paxton Felderman
Bellevue Marquette: Matt Brinker, Parker Mueller
Benton: Holden Murphy, Will Lawrence, Caleb O’Neill
Boscobel: Jake Davidson
Cascade: Mike Trumm, Carter Green, Caden Reinke
Cassville: Robert Roe
Clayton Ridge: Caleb Helle
Cuba City: Riley Richard
Darlington: Cayden Rankin, Curtis Stone
Dubuque Hempstead: Nick Kaesbauer, Jack Sabers
Dubuque Senior: Jim Bonifas, Cain McWilliams, Tyler Schuster
Dubuque Wahlert: Isaac Ripley, Nick Bandy
Dyersville Beckman: Luke Goedken, Mason White, Tom Jaeger
East Dubuque: Trey Culbertson, Dawson Feyen, Zach Schulting
Edgewood-Colesburg: Spencer Staner, Parker Rochford
Galena: Ethan Hefel, Jacob Townsend, Sam Hesslebacher
Iowa-Grant: Isaac Hill, Michael Winders
Lancaster: Dawson Bowen, Hayden Wagner
Maquoketa: Clayton Widel, Caiden Atienza
Maquoketa Valley: Avery Holtz, A.J. Ambundo
Mineral Point: Blaise Watters, Liam Stumpf
Platteville: Jesse Martin
Potosi: Nick Edge, Ryan Kruser
Prairie du Chien: Josh Dyer, Ryan Thein
River Ridge (Ill.): Tayden Patterson, Andrew Merkle
River Ridge (Wis.): David Nies
Scales Mound: Ben Werner, Tyler Allen
Shullsburg: Brandon Hoppman, Chandler Kelly, Brendan Kudronowicz
Southwestern: Sam Reiff
Stockton: Cody Schultz
Warren: Ethan Williams, Matthew Riedl, Brayden Bohnsack
West Delaware: Kyle Kelley, Logan Woellert, Mitch Krogmann
Western Dubuque: Garrett Baumhover, Payton Quagliano