Here is a capsule look at the Telegraph Herald's annual all-area boys basketball team for the 2019-20 season:

FIRST TEAM

Brayden Dailey

Cuba City • Junior • Forward

Stats: 23.2 points per game (led SWAL conference); 59.4% field goals; 74.4% free throws; 30% 3-pointers; 230 total rebounds (9.6 per game, led SWAL); 38 assists; 48 steals (led SWAL); 31 total blocks (2nd in SWAL)

Honors: Unanimous first-team all-SWAL, Wisconsin Division 4 All-State

Breakdown: A strong case can easily be made for Dailey being named TH Player of the Year. He was the tri-state area’s top scorer and rebounder and anchored the Cubans to an undefeated season that they (unfortunately) didn’t get to finish out. Dailey put up similar numbers at his former school, Mineral Point, before transferring across the SWAL. So this season is really no surprise. By adding him to an already stacked Cuba City team, it’s not surprising that the Cubans were the team to beat in Wisconsin Division 4, too. The scariest thing for opponents is that he’ll be back for another year.

Michael Duax

Dubuque Hempstead • Junior • Forward

Stats: 21 points per game (led Mississippi Valley Conference); 50.1% field goals; 70.3% free throws; 33.9% 3-pointers; 189 total rebounds (8.2 per game, led MVC); 66 assists; 43 steals; 21 blocks

Honors: Mississippi Valley Conference – Valley Division Player of the Year, Unanimous first-team all-state, First-team Iowa Class 4A all-state, University of Northern Iowa commit

Breakdown: The youngest of five brothers, Duax definitely flexed all those lumps he took against his older siblings on the driveway over the years. He’d already proved he was among the elite players in the MVC a year ago, being named first-team all-conference as a sophomore. Duax brought his game to another level, leading the Mustangs in points, rebounds, assists and blocks. With another year at the prep level, Hempstead is poised for another strong season next year. One of Duax’s biggest fans is his future coach — UNI’s Ben Jacobson was a frequent Mustang spectator.

Carter Lancaster

Darlington • Junior • Guard

Stats: 20.7 points per game (3rd in SWAL); 57.1% field goals; 74.5% free throws; 37% 3-pointers; 185 rebounds (7.4 per game, 3rd in SWAL); 84 assists; 39 steals; 18 blocks

Honors: SWAL Player of the Year, Unanimous first-team all-SWAL, Wisconsin Division 4 all-state

Breakdown: There was so much talent in the SWAL this year. So it’s really saying something to grab the conference’s top player honor. Darlington closed the season 22-3 with all three losses coming against the top-ranked team in the state, Cuba City. Like pretty much everyone on this list, Lancaster loaded up the Redbirds’ stat sheet. He finished with team-highs in points, rebounds and assists while shooting an astounding 57 percent on a team-high 336 field goals. In a lot of ways, pitting Darlington against the Cubans a third time was pretty unfair. He put the Rebirds in the conversation as a Wisconsin Division 4 state title contender.

Adam Larson

Fennimore • Junior • Forward

Stats: 22.8 points per game (2nd in SWAL); 52.6% field goals; 76.5% free throws; 38.5% 3-pointers; 60 made 3-pointers (led SWAL); 166 rebounds (6.9 per game); 21 assists; 21 steals; 102 blocks (2nd in state of Wisconsin)

Honors: Unanimous first-team all-SWAL, honorable mention Wisconsin Division 4 all-state

Breakdown: Another talented junior from the SWAL conference. Larson is no “dime a dozen” though. The 6-foot-9 forward led Wisconsin Division 4 in blocks, and was part of a Golden Eagles team that only lost to the league’s elites. Two of Fennimore’s losses came to Darlington and three were at the hands of Cuba City. Larson is a big body who does much more for his team. He topped the SWAL in made 3-pointers and was super efficient at 52.6 percent from the field and 76.5 percent at the line. He is a matchup nightmare for opposing teams.

Brady Olson

Cuba City • Senior • Guard

Stats: 16.9 points per game; 52.3% field goals; 78.8% free throws; 36.2% 3-pointers; 175 total rebounds (7.3 per game); 128 assists (2nd in SWAL); 62 steals (led SWAL)

Honors: Unanimous first-team all-SWAL, Wisconsin Division 4 all-state

Breakdown: Finally, a SWAL player this conference doesn’t have to worry about next year. Cubans coach Jerry Petitgoue describes Olson as the Cubans’ “glue” guy. He was second behind only Fennimore’s Kellen Kenney with 128 assists in the league and placed second on Cuba City in points per game. His free-throw percentage is the best among SWAL players with 90-plus attempts, and he pulled down 7.3 rebounds per game despite his 5-foot-11 height. The Cubans return another loaded team next season, but with Olson graduating, it will be really interesting to see if there’s any drop off. He’s a huge reason why Cuba City posted its first-ever unbeaten year.

Declan Schemmel

East Dubuque • Junior • Guard

Stats: 16.8 points per game; 5.8 rebounds per game; 4.3 steals per game (led NUIC); 131 total steals; 3.2 assists

Honors: Unanimous first-team all-NUIC, Illinois Class 1A second-team all-state

Breakdown: The Warriors graduated three all-time greats in their 2019 class, but behind Schemmel, there was very little dip in East Dubuque’s win total. They repeated as Northwest Upstate Illini Conference champs, with Schemmel leading the team in scoring, rebounds, assists and steals. He has particularly quick hands, shattering East Dubuque’s single-season steals record by more than 30 takeaways with 131 total. There’s no reason to think the Warriors are slowing down any time soon with Schemmel coming back for his swan song.

Cael Schmitt

Dubuque Wahlert • Senior • Guard

Stats: 16.3 points per game; 44.6% field goals; 75.5% free throws; 41.1% 3-pointers; 45 total rebounds; 74 assists; 56 steals

Honors: First-team all-MVC – Valley Division, Iowa Class 3A third-team all-state

Breakdown: Schmitt’s numbers would’ve been even better in 2019-20 if he didn’t have some nagging pains, but they were still enough to earn Iowa Class 3A third-team all-state status. When finally healthy, Schmitt’s value really showed for Wahlert in the playoffs, where he averaged 24 points per game. The team leader in assists and steals, Schmitt’s offensive outburst in the second-half against No. 2 Mount Vernon erased what was an 18-point deficit in the third quarter.

Jacob Schockemoehl

Dubuque Wahlert • Senior • Guard

Stats: 19.8 points per game (2nd in MVC); 40.1% field goals; 71.3% free throws; 154 made field goals (3rd in MVC); 92 free throws made (led MVC); 106 total rebounds; 41 assists; 18 steals

Honors: Second-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference — Valley Division

Breakdown: Yes, there is absolutely room on this list for the second-leading scorer in the Mississippi Valley Conference — Iowa’s premier basketball league. Schockemoehl has hit some big shots in his career — including an overtime game-winning 3 to sink West Delaware in the Class 3A substate opener. He closes out his prep tenure as Wahlert’s ninth leading scorer with 1,071 points. That is not an easy top-10 list to crack.

SECOND TEAM

Cooper Medinger

Dubuque Senior • Senior • Guard

Breakdown: Area fans will be hard-pressed to find a better facilitator than Medinger, who, were it not for injuries, would’ve been among Iowa’s assist leaders this season.

Kellen Kenney

Fennimore • Senior • Guard

Breakdown: Kenney averaged 15.3 points per game, nine rebounds and nine assists, leading the state of Wisconsin in that last category, on his way to Division 4 honorable mention all-state status.

Daquon Lewis

Dubuque Senior • Senior • Forward

Breakdown: Terrific rebounder, rim-protector and finisher in the lane. Lewis is one of several examples of the athleticism the Rams doled out this season.

Dylan Johnson

Western Dubuque • Junior • Forward

Breakdown: The Bobcats have had some of the worst luck with injuries over recent years. Johnson put another injury-plagued WD team on his back and led the MVC Mississippi Division in scoring.

Jamari Smith

Dubuque Hempstead • Junior • Guard

Breakdown: If the TH did an all-defensive team, Smith would be on it. One of the best shut-down perimeter defenders in the MVC and terrific in transition.

THIRD TEAM

Kendrick Watkins-Hogue

Dubuque Senior • Junior • Forward

Breakdown: Senior’s record-setting receiver was just as effective on the hardwood, with a season full of highlight reel dunks and some clutch games when the Rams needed it most.

Joah Filardo

Mineral Point • Sophomore • Guard

Breakdown: Filardo played as well as anyone in the SWAL with 20 points per game and 59 3-pointers, keeping the Pointers in the hunt of an extremely deep conference.

Jackson Noll

Cuba City • Senior • Guard

Breakdown: Cuba City was showered with decorations this year for good reason. Noll cracked the Wisconsin Division 4 honorable mention all-state list and was named all-SWAL.

Mason Kramer

Prairie du Chien • Senior • Guard

Breakdown: The top scorer and assist man in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference, leading the Blackhawks within a game of another league title.

Cole Crubel

River Ridge (Wis.) • Senior • Guard

Breakdown: The all-area list would be incomplete without the Six Rivers West’s top scorer. Crubel was integral in leading the Timberwolves to a conference title.

FOURTH TEAM

Alex Aitchison

Cascade • Senior • Forward

Breakdown: The Cougars’ scoring leader set a school-record with 63.4 percent shooting on his way to the River Valley Conference elite team.

Carson Michels

Bellevue Marquette • Junior • Guard

Breakdown: Michels averaged more than 20 points per game for the Mohawks, which was just a fraction of a point behind the Tri-Rivers Conference lead.

Jack Misky

Cuba City • Junior • Forward

Breakdown: Misky’s numbers don’t leap off the page the way of some of his teammates, but 14.4 points and 7 rebounds per game are strong numbers to round out an undefeated campaign.

Ben Tressel

East Dubuque • Junior • Forward

Breakdown: A terrific revelation for the Warriors, Tressel was unstoppable in the post at spots in the season, averaging 10.4 points per game and earning first-team NUIC honors.

Ben Vandigo

Scales Mound • Sophomore • Guard

Breakdown: Vandigo anchored the Hornets’ revival season, leading Scales Mound to 24 wins and a second-place finish in the NUIC while averaging a team-high 16.7 points per contest.

HONORABLE MENTION

Bellevue: Colby Sieverding, Paxton Felderman

Bellevue Marquette: Matt Brinker, Parker Mueller

Benton: Holden Murphy, Will Lawrence, Caleb O’Neill

Boscobel: Jake Davidson

Cascade: Mike Trumm, Carter Green, Caden Reinke

Cassville: Robert Roe

Clayton Ridge: Caleb Helle

Cuba City: Riley Richard

Darlington: Cayden Rankin, Curtis Stone

Dubuque Hempstead: Nick Kaesbauer, Jack Sabers

Dubuque Senior: Jim Bonifas, Cain McWilliams, Tyler Schuster

Dubuque Wahlert: Isaac Ripley, Nick Bandy

Dyersville Beckman: Luke Goedken, Mason White, Tom Jaeger

East Dubuque: Trey Culbertson, Dawson Feyen, Zach Schulting

Edgewood-Colesburg: Spencer Staner, Parker Rochford

Galena: Ethan Hefel, Jacob Townsend, Sam Hesslebacher

Iowa-Grant: Isaac Hill, Michael Winders

Lancaster: Dawson Bowen, Hayden Wagner

Maquoketa: Clayton Widel, Caiden Atienza

Maquoketa Valley: Avery Holtz, A.J. Ambundo

Mineral Point: Blaise Watters, Liam Stumpf

Platteville: Jesse Martin

Potosi: Nick Edge, Ryan Kruser

Prairie du Chien: Josh Dyer, Ryan Thein

River Ridge (Ill.): Tayden Patterson, Andrew Merkle

River Ridge (Wis.): David Nies

Scales Mound: Ben Werner, Tyler Allen

Shullsburg: Brandon Hoppman, Chandler Kelly, Brendan Kudronowicz

Southwestern: Sam Reiff

Stockton: Cody Schultz

Warren: Ethan Williams, Matthew Riedl, Brayden Bohnsack

West Delaware: Kyle Kelley, Logan Woellert, Mitch Krogmann

Western Dubuque: Garrett Baumhover, Payton Quagliano