Jakob Kirman threw a gem to earn his first decision of the college baseball season.
The Dubuque Senior grad allowed just two unearned runs on three hits and a walk over seven innings as Clarke beat Northwestern (Iowa), 3-2, in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Kirman struck out six while improving to 1-0 for the Pride (3-4).
Dubuque Hempstead grad Connor Crabill struck out three in two perfect innings of relief to close out Clarke’s 7-1 victory in the second game.
Tavan Shahidi drove in two runs and Donovyn Curiel scored two runs in the second game for the Pride.
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Winneshiek 53, Edgewood-Colesburg 49 — At Elkader, Iowa: The Vikings closed their season with a loss to South Winneshiek in their Class 1A district finals
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 41, Maquoketa Valley 40 — At Independence, Iowa: The Wildcats suffered a narrow defeat in their Class 1A district final.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
East Dubuque 57, Warren 34 — At Warren, Ill.: Sharon Mai scored 19 points and Anna Berryman added 16 as East Dubuque cruised to a blowout win over Warren.
Galena 46, River Ridge/Scales Mound 25 — At Hanover, Ill.: Sydney Einsweiler scored 16 points and the Pirates pulled away to beat River Ridge/Scales Mound.