Darlington’s Will Murray leaps for a reception over Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg’s Chad Haffele and Charlie Wiegel during their WIAA Division 6 playoff opener on Friday night in Darlington, Wis. The Redbirds won, 20-7.
DARLINGTON, Wis. — The Darlington Redbirds survived a valiant effort by an under-the-radar Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg team Friday night in Level 1 of the WIAA Division 6 playoffs to escape with a 20-7 win.
The second-seeded Redbirds (9-1) advanced to next week’s Level 2 game to host Belleville.
The seventh-seeded Knights (5-5) led at the end of the first quarter following a 2-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jacob Duerr to Charlie Wiegel on their first possession of the game to cap off an 11-play, 61-yard drive.
The Redbirds answered with a drive that extended into the second quarter and resulted in a 29-yard field goal by Cadyn Burbach. Darlington added a second score in the quarter on a 2-yard run by Breylin Goebel to put the Redbirds up, 10-7, with 4:06 remaining in the first half, but an interception in the end zone by the Knights’ Wiegel gave momentum back to Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg heading into the break.
“Our guys went out and stood toe-to-toe with a hell of a football team,” Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg coach Todd Bastian said. “They responded to the challenge this week, and I couldn’t be more proud of their effort tonight.”
The two teams exchanged interceptions as neither found the end zone in the third quarter. Meanwhile, each team continued to rack up penalty yardage.
“We just never were able to get into any kind of rhythm due to the penalties that were being committed by both teams,” Darlington coach Travis Winkers said. “We came out flat tonight, and hopefully the guys realize that they aren’t going to be able to do that if they want their season to continue.”
The Redbirds added a 23-yard field goal from Burbach to start the fourth quarter to take a 13-7 lead, but the Knights had no quit in their tank. A 69-yard pass from Duerr to Trevor Andrews put the Knights deep into Redbird territory on the 18. The Knights would get the ball down to the 9-yard line before turning the ball over on downs with 6:51 remaining.
Darlington then used a 57-yard score from Ross Crist to go up 20-7 with just over 4 minutes to play.
“We survived to play another day,” Winkers said. “Sometimes that’s all you can do is survive. We had guys step up to make a big stop there at the end, and then score a late touchdown to keep us ahead. It wasn’t pretty, and we have a lot of work to do before next Friday.”
Crist had nine carries for 84 yards and a touchdown for the Redbirds.
