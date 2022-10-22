Darlington football
Darlington’s Will Murray leaps for a reception over Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg’s Chad Haffele and Charlie Wiegel during their WIAA Division 6 playoff opener on Friday night in Darlington, Wis. The Redbirds won, 20-7.

 Shannon Mumm Telegraph Herald

DARLINGTON, Wis. — The Darlington Redbirds survived a valiant effort by an under-the-radar Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg team Friday night in Level 1 of the WIAA Division 6 playoffs to escape with a 20-7 win.

The second-seeded Redbirds (9-1) advanced to next week’s Level 2 game to host Belleville.

